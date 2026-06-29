CARE Hospitals Celebrates 29 Years of Transforming Healthcare Through Innovation, Clinical Excellence and Compassion

Hyderabad,July29: CARE Hospitals celebrated its 29th anniversary, marking nearly three decades of transforming healthcare in India through pioneering medical innovation , clinical excellence , and compassionate patient care . The network serves over 1.5 million patients annually across its hospitals , reflecting its continued commitment to expanding access to advanced healthcare . celebrated its 29th anniversary, marking nearly three decades ofin Indiapioneering medical, and compassionate patient. The network serves over 1.5 million patients annually across its, reflecting its continued commitment to expanding access to advanced Founded in 1997 by a group of visionary cardiologists, CARE Hospitals began as a 100-bed heart institute with 20 cardiologists, one operating theatre, and one catheterization laboratory. Today, it has grown into one of India’s leading multi-specialty healthcare providers.

CARE Hospitals now operates 15 healthcare facilities across seven cities in six states, delivering comprehensive tertiary and quaternary care across 33+ specialties. With a vision to bring advanced healthcare beyond metropolitan cities, the network has strategically expanded into Tier 2 and emerging cities, enabling patients to access complex treatments closer to home through advanced technology, specialised clinical expertise, and Centres of Excellence .

Over the past 29 years , CARE Hospitals has helped shape the evolution of Indian healthcare , from conventional surgery to robotic-assisted procedures, precision medicine, minimally invasive interventions, artificial intelligence, and digitally enabled care .

The organisation has built a legacy of innovation through several landmark achievements, including developing India’s first indigenous coronary stent, pioneering swap kidney transplantation and womb transplantation, performing the country’s first fetal heart surgery, introducing 3D laparoscopic surgery in Central India, and becoming the first hospital in combined Andhra Pradesh to perform endovenous surgery for varicose veins.

CARE Hospitals continues to strengthen its clinical leadership by investing in robotic surgery, advanced operating theatres, precision oncology, minimally invasive procedures, and integrated digital health solutions, enabling clinicians to deliver safer, more precise, and personalised care .

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Pawan Kumar, CEO, CARE Hospitals , said,

“Our 29 -year journey is a celebration of trust, innovation , and the extraordinary dedication of our doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals. Every milestone reflects our commitment to improving lives through clinical excellence and compassionate care . As healthcare continues to evolve with artificial intelligence, robotics, genomics, and precision medicine, CARE Hospitals remains committed to leading this transformation while ensuring every patient benefits from the latest advancements in medicine.”

Guided by its core values of transparency, teamwork, empathy, compassion , and excellence , CARE Hospitals continues to build a healthcare ecosystem rooted in clinical excellence , research, education, ethical practices, and continuous innvation .