Raakh Claims the no. 1 Spot on Prime Video

Mumbai ,June 29 :Within days of its global premiere on Prime Video, Raakh has emerged as one of the most acclaimed and talked-about Prime Original series. The eight-episode fictional crime drama, which launched worldwide on June 12, has been appreciated as a nuanced and sensitive account of the complex interplay of morality, crime and justice and the grief that haunts those left behind. The series, produced by Endemol Shine India in association with BhaDiPa has resonated with viewers across geographies and gone on to become Prime Video’s no.1 non-English series worldwide, trending at no.1 across 23 countries and reaching the Top 10 in 60 countries. Further underscoring its widespread reach, Raakh has also emerged as the biggest Indian Original debut on Prime Video India in the past two years, within two weeks of its launch.

Widely praised by critics, audiences, and industry voices alike, Raakh has earned acclaim, establishing itself as a haunting and unforgettable story, setting a new benchmark for crime thrillers. The series has been lauded for its performances; be it Ali Fazal’s nuanced “career-defining” role, Sonali Bendre’s stellar turn as a grieving mother, Aamir Bashir’s deeply moving portrayal of a distraught father, and the universally applauded work of Akash Makhija and Ramandeep Yadav, who have brought a truly menacing quality into their renditions of Babu and Rajjo. Together, the cast has brought to life a profound and immersive narrative that continues to spark conversations and stay with audiences, long after the credits roll.

“The response to Raakh has been truly extraordinary. What began as a compelling pitch from Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket evolved into a powerful and emotionally resonant story,” said Nikhil Madhok, director and head of Originals, Prime Video, India. “We were always confident that there was something very special about the story, but what director Prosit Roy, our cast, crew, and producers Endemol Shine India and BhaDiPa have brought to the screen has exceeded every expectation. It is incredibly gratifying to see Raakh emerge as Prime Video’s #1 non-English series worldwide and become our most-watched new Indian Original in the last two years in just two weeks since its launch. More importantly, it has been very fulfilling to see how deeply the show has resonated with audiences – in particular the emotions invoked by the final episode. This success reinforces our belief in backing authentic stories and talented creators, which is when something truly special can happen.”

Prosit Roy, director and executive producer of Raakh, shared,

“When we first set out to make Raakh, we carried a quiet conviction that audiences were ready for a story that didn’t shy away from the weight of tragedy. We wanted to craft something that lived in the spaces between justice and grief, something that honored the complexity of loss and the moral reckonings that follow in its wake. To see this story resonate so profoundly, not just in India but across the world, is humbling. The fact that Raakh has become Prime Video’s #1 non-English series worldwide speaks not to us alone, but to the audiences who opened their hearts to these characters and carried their pain as their own. I am moved beyond words by the conversations this show has sparked, the emotions it has stirred, and the sense of shared humanity it has awakened. This belongs to every single person who poured their soul into making it, and to every viewer who felt something real while watching it. I want to especially thank Prime Video for their creative conviction, inputs and support throughout the journey”

Creators, writers, and co-directors, Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket added,

“Every frame of Raakh was born from an obsession with getting the details right and the dedication to tell a story we truly believed in, with utmost sincerity. From the silences between words to the textures of a world that had to feel lived-in and heavy with memory, as writers, we spent years building these characters, layering their contradictions, their guilt, or lack thereof, and their quiet acts of courage. As directors, we saw the cast and crew collaborate to bring this world to life with deep earnestness. We are profoundly grateful to the audiences who have not only watched Raakh but truly seen it. To know that the craft we poured ourselves into has landed with such force and tenderness is the greatest validation we could ask for. Given the kind of bold and creative bets they take, we knew that Prime Video would be the right home for this story and they backed us from the very first pitch. This success is a testament to every member of our cast and crew whose artistry is woven into every moment of this show.”

Rishi Negi, producer of Raakh, said,

“We are immensely proud of the phenomenal success of Raakh. At Endemol Shine India, we are always striving to back stories that are distinctive, emotionally resonant, and creatively ambitious. With Raakh we were able to bring together an exceptional creative team and a stellar cast which has resulted in a powerful narrative, backed by outstanding performances. Having lived with this show for a period of over 3 years It is incredibly rewarding to see audiences respond to Raakh so wholeheartedly and making it the No1 Non-English series worldwide on Prime Video.”

Directed by Prosit Roy, the series is produced by Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi, Mrinalini Jain, and Shyam Rathi under the banner of Endemol Shine India in association with BhaDiPa. Created, written, and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket, with dialogues by Ayush Trivedi, the series stars Sonali Bendre, Ali Fazal, and Aamir Bashir in lead roles, alongside Akash Makhija, Ramandeep Yadav, Divya Sharma, Vivaan Sharma, Anshul Chauhan, Rakesh Bedi, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. Raakh is streaming on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories.