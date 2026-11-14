Boston, MA, November 14, 2026 — Web Marketing Association will honor outstanding digital video ads and campaigns across 86 industries. Entry deadline is January 29, 2027.

The creative teams behind compelling digital video advertising have an opportunity to put their work in the spotlight. The Web Marketing Association is accepting entries for the 25th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards, which will recognize outstanding online video ads and video advertising campaigns in 86 industries.

The competition gives agencies, brands and independent advertising professionals a platform to earn recognition for video work that brings together strong ideas, effective storytelling and thoughtful execution.

Entries must be submitted by January 29, 2027, at www.IACAward.org.

“A memorable video starts with an idea that deserves the audience’s attention,” said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. “Whether advertisers have thirty seconds or several minutes, every creative choice should help the story connect with viewers. The IAC Awards recognize the teams that make those choices exceptionally well. An award gives their work an independent endorsement they can use in client presentations, new business proposals and conversations about the value of creative investment.”

Recognizing Individual Video Ads and Complete Campaigns

Dedicated exclusively to online advertising, the IAC Awards recognize creative achievement within specific industries and advertising formats. Online video honors provide opportunities to showcase both individual executions and broader video campaigns.

Advertising and interactive agencies, corporate marketing departments, production teams and other organizations or individuals involved in creating Internet advertising are eligible to enter.

Past Best of Show Online Video Campaign Winners

Previous campaign honorees illustrate the range of subjects and storytelling approaches recognized by the competition.

Year

Winner

Award-Winning Entry

2026: SE2 + Costello Productions for Break Stigma, Inspire Change: Colorado QuitLine Stories

2025: Alexander & Tom, Inc. for Safe Connections

2024: Most Likely To for SF Climate Action Plan

2023: Manly Bands, Michelle Luchese, Jason Bettis for Rings of Power

2022: INNOCEAN USA for 2022 Hyundai TUCSON Question Everything Launch

2021: Selective Service System (SSS) for 2020 Selective Service System PSA Campaign

2020: Adams & Knight, Inc. for Webster Bank: Jargon Defined

2019: PPK for The Monopoly Jackpot In It To Spin It Live

2018: IBM Research 5 in 5 | Rockets are Cool | Icebreaker Studios from The Weather Channel for IBM Research 5 in 5

Past Best of Show Online Video Winners

Individual online video winners have included work promoting travel, healthcare, consumer products, technology and other industries:

2026: Visit Williamsburg and Miles Partnership for Where America’s Journey Begins :30 Online Video

2025: Patients & Purpose & Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. for Cortisol in Control

2024: Most Likely To for SF Climate Action Plan

2023: First Liberty Institute for No Better Letter

2022: VSC for Bedrock Ocean Exploration Teaser

2021: Clum Creative for Discount Filters

2020: Zambezi + Experience Kissimmee for Finding Whelmed

2019: Thermo Fisher Scientific for Cell Counting Music Video

2018: Shire and Intouch Solutions for ADHD Unbranded Videos

2017: Pretty Damn Sweet for Back to Work

2016: Tross Creative for UpRight by Tross Creative

2015: INNOCEAN USA for Blind Test Drive

2014: Interlude, Y&R, Geometry Global for Finn & Friends “The Great Outdoors”

2013: bswing for Twig the Fairy

2012: Saatchi & Saatchi LA for Yaris It’s a Car! Web Films

2011: Organic, Inc. for Help Me Choose

2010: Biggs|Gilmore for Morningstar Farms Video Recipes

Additional winning entries can be explored in the IAC Awards winners directory.

Advertising Honors Across Digital Formats

The 2027 competition also offers industry-specific recognition for work in the following formats:

Online ads, including banners, pop-ups and interstitials

Rich media ads

Social media

Websites, including microsites and landing pages

Email message campaigns

Online newsletter campaigns

Online applications

Mobile apps

Integrated ad campaigns

Organizations demonstrating excellence across multiple submissions can receive additional recognition. Agencies earning six or more awards qualify for the Outstanding Advertising Developer Award. Four agencies received this honor in 2026.

Professional Review Scheduled for February 2027

A select panel of Internet advertising professionals will judge entries in February 2027, bringing experience in digital advertising and creative development to the review process.

Past judges have included executives from Arc Worldwide, Beeby Clark+Meyler, Brunner Digital, Campbell-Ewald, CNN, Deep Interactive Asia, Digitas, EuroRSCG 4D, Google, IBM Interactive, JWT, Mastercard, McCann Worldgroup, Possible, SapientRazorfish, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Small Army, Tectis GmbH, TMP Worldwide, Universal McCann Interactive and Wunderman / Y&R.

Agencies and brands ready to submit their video advertising can find entry information at www.IACAward.org. Submissions close January 29, 2027.