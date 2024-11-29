CORONA Remedies Strengthens Focus on Women Health with New Hormonal Products Manufacturing Plant

New Delhi, November 29: CORONA Remedies Private Limited, one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in India is coming up with a state-of-the-art hormonal product manufacturing plant in Bhayla, Ahmedabad. The construction of the facility has been completed. Commercial production is expected to commence in FY 2026, marking a significant step forward in CORONA’s commitment to women’s healthcare.

The new facility will focus on producing a range of essential female hormone products, including treatments for conditions such as dysmenorrhoea, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), infertility, PMS & hormonal disorders. With an annual production capacity of 20 crore units, the plant is designed to meet growing domestic and international demand.

CORONA Remedies already holds a strong position in the women’s health segment, with a 4% market share in the female hormone category. The company ranks among the top 10 players in the Indian market, with leadership in key products such as progesterone, dydrogesterone, and norethisterone.

The company’s existing manufacturing infrastructure, certified by WHO-GMP and EU-GMP, supports its extensive portfolio in areas including cardiovascular care, neuropathy, pain management and urology. Two DSIR-approved R&D centres, staffed by over 100 scientists working on more than 80 projects, drive CORONA’s innovation. This new hormone facility will integrate advanced automation and AI technologies, reinforcing the company’s dedication to quality, safety, and efficacy.

Mr Nirav Mehta, Managing Director & CEO of CORONA Remedies, emphasised the importance of the new plant: “India’s women’s healthcare sector is growing rapidly, driven by increasing awareness and prevalence of conditions like PCOS infertility, PMS & hormonal disorders. Despite women comprising nearly 50% of the population, the country has very few specialised hormonal products’ manufacturing units. Our new facility aims to bridge this gap, ensuring high-quality, consistent hormonal products for millions of women. With cutting-edge technology and adherence to global standards, we are poised to meet both local and global demand.”

The facility is equipped with advanced isolator systems for handling potent hormonal APIs, ensuring zero contamination and maximum safety. Designed to meet the highest regulatory standards, it reflects CORONA Remedies’ commitment to providing innovative and affordable healthcare solutions, reinforcing its position as a leader in India’s pharmaceutical industry.