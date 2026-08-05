Depression Symptoms to Watch for in Women

Aug 5: While depression is a medical condition that affects everyone, there are certain types of depression that are unique to women.

According to Tasneem Malik, M.D., an internal medicine doctor at Mercy Personal Physicians at Lutherville, she always gives her patients a depression screening.

Symptoms to watch out for include:

Sadness

Feeling hopeless

Becoming uninterested in things you like to do

Difficulty concentrating

Changes in sleep or appetite

Thoughts of death

Certain types of depression can be centered around women specifically.

“When a girl starts puberty, menstruation, there’s a condition called menstrual dysphoric disorder, PMDD, where they have mood changes, they feel depressed or anxious around the time of their period,” Dr. Malik said. “Then there’s postpartum depression.”

She added that

“when a woman hits menopause, there’s a lot of anxiety and depression, mood changes that come with menopause.”

The first step in treatment is to speak with a cognitive-behavioral therapist, Dr. Malik recommended.

If symptoms are severe enough, medication may be required

Dr. Malik added that lifestyle changes, like exercise, meditation, and yoga, can make a difference.