Sahajanand Medical Technologies accelerates medical device innovation with Siemens’ Teamcenter

Aug 5: Siemens announced that Sahajanand Medical Technologies Ltd, a manufacturer of cardiovascular medical devices, has deployed Teamcenter software for product lifecycle management from the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio to establish a digital thread backbone connecting product development, quality and regulatory processes across its business. The deployment supports SMT’s digital transformation strategy as it expands its global presence and delivers life-saving products to healthcare markets worldwide

As part of its digital transformation journey, SMT selected Siemens to help create a centralized environment that connects engineering, quality and program management data within a single source of truth. By digitizing key product lifecycle processes, the company aims to improve collaboration across teams, streamline new product development and support compliance with strict global medical device standards, including US FDA 21 CFR Part 820 and ISO 13485.



“With Teamcenter, we are establishing a data backbone that helps connect our engineering and quality teams while improving visibility across product development processes,” said Girish Kewalramani, chief information officer, Sahajanand Medical Technologies Ltd. “As we continue to grow internationally, having a more connected approach to managing product information will help us support the rigorous compliance requirements of the medical device industry while bringing innovative cardiovascular technologies to market more efficiently.”

SMT leverages Teamcenter capabilities for collaboration, classification, program planning and schedule management, as well as medical device industry-specific functionality supporting design history files, device master records, change management and test and verification processes. The solution helps provide end-to-end traceability from requirements through design, manufacturing and quality activities.

“Medical device manufacturers are balancing increasing product complexity with demanding regulatory requirements,” said Mathew Thomas, vice president and managing director for India, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “By connecting product development and quality processes, Teamcenter helps provide the visibility, traceability and collaboration needed to support compliance while helping bring innovative products to market faster.”

The implementation was delivered by Siemens implementation partner ThinkInnov Solutions, which provided end-to-end deployment, configuration and user onboarding services. The solution establishes a unified PLM environment across SMT’s research and development and quality teams, helping digitize processes from initial requirements and risk analysis through product release and change execution