From Clinic to Camera… a Video Boot Camp for Doctors by a Doctor announced

Hyderabad, July 03, 2025: They spend over a decade learning to save lives. They work 12-hour days. Their hands restore health. Their words heal. Yet, most doctors remain unseen and unheard outside the clinic walls.

In an age where trust is built online and health information is consumed through reels, stories, and YouTube videos — why are our most trusted professionals missing from the conversation?

Enter “Clinic To Camera”, a powerful video boot camp for doctors — conceptualized by a doctor, for doctors. Spearheaded by Dr. Mani Pavitra, an orthodontist turned entrepreneur and digital thought leader, this initiative aims to empower doctors to confidently step in front of the camera and share their voice, story, expertise, and empathy with the world.

The first such a first ever bootcamp for doctors held recently received an overwhelming response: 20 doctors from across India and from wide spectrum of specialisations for a two- and half-day boot camp.

Some of the participants include Onco-urgeon Satish V Kamat – Asha Hospital Mumbai; Dr Rahul – Urologist and Renal Transplant Surgeon – Max Hospitals Lucknow; Plastic surgeon – Dr Viswanath Polineni Guntur; Pediatrician Laproscopic surgeon – Dr Irfan; Dr Lavanya – Gynaecologist IVF – Narsipatnam Vizag; Dr Gautam Oncology surgeon – Karnataka and others. These were in the age group of 35 to 55 years and had 10 years and above experience. The other two boot camps lined up for August and September are also sold out shows how doctors are now eager to look forward to their online presence. That is because one participant shared ‘if you are not online, you are dead offline’

Another doctor was rejected for an award as he didn’t have any digital footprint. Another doctor admitted that most of her patients search online e before they come to her. Online reputation is equally important or even more now.

Organised by Creatorwerse Studio, a cutting-edge content factory that has helped build powerful online brands, this boot camp tackles the fear, mindset, and lack of know-how that has held back countless doctors from going digital.

“Doctors save lives every day, but who helps them get seen?” asks Dr. Mani Pavitra. “This isn’t about dancing on Instagram — it’s about reclaiming the narrative of healthcare with authenticity and authority.”

The boot camp covers: Camera confidence and storytelling for doctors, Basics of lighting, framing, and sound (without expensive gear), How to create trust-building content in 60 seconds and Compliance and ethics in video communication for medical professionals

If genuine doctors don’t speak, the quacks flood online space with half backed, unscientific and untrustworthy information. Well qualified doctors when they air views it will help prevent many diseases.

The video medium is not optional anymore — it’s where patients go first, before they walk into the OPD. From explaining procedures to busting myths, doctors have an opportunity (and responsibility) to humanize medicine and lead the digital health dialogue.

With the rise of misinformation online, there’s never been a more critical time for doctors to become creators with credibility.

For decades, a doctor’s credibility was built in their clinic, hospital, or operating room. But now, patients often decide whom to trust based on what they see online — often even before booking an appointment.

A simple reel answering “What is PCOS?” or “5 signs of a heart attack you shouldn’t ignore” can:

Establish expertise

Showcase empathy

Build familiarity and trust

It turns the doctor from a stranger to a known, credible voice — even before the patient steps through the

Clinic to Camera isn’t about selling — it’s about serving, informing, and creating impact. One reel at a time.

From anti-vaccine rhetoric to miracle weight-loss fads, health misinformation is rampant — and harmful. Doctors who create videos can fight back with facts in formats people actually consume.

When a trusted face explains a complex issue in under 60 seconds — that message spreads faster than a misleading forward. The result? Credible voices replace viral nonsense said Dr Mani Pavitra.

Fake health content is the biggest pandemic in the world. Misinformation, is spreading, that too wrong information, faster than infections. Though some young doctors are creating content, the older ones, above 45 are not able to do so, another big problem we will addressing through this Clinic to Camera initiative is to produce Indian content. Most of the online content is dominated by western health content. India being a huge country, the most populous one, the experience of doctors is also very diverse. This also helps a lot to put forward Indian content for Indian consumers, Dr Mani Pavitra said.

Dr Mani Pavitra is also planning to expand and set up centres in Mumbai and Bangalore by the end of this year. Each Center will need about 5000 to 10,000 of sft space.