Honouring Design Excellence: Presenting the Winners of The H Circle Awards 2025

Mumbai, July 3, 2025 : HGH India, in association with the Indian Institute of Interior Designers (IIID), proudly unveiled the winners of the H Circle Awards 2025—an initiative dedicated to recognizing innovation, creativity, and functionality in India’s home product industry.

The awards were conceived to spotlight breakthrough ideas across design, materials, and usability, while also enabling the market entry and commercial success of these innovations.

All nominated products were presented with detailed displays and product descriptions in Hall 6 at HGH India, offering buyers and design professionals a curated showcase of innovation.

A distinguished jury comprising five renowned names from the fields of interior design, architecture, product innovation, and retail evaluated the entries. Each product was assessed across 10 parameters, including aesthetic value, design originality, functionality, sustainability, market readiness, and long-term usability.

The winners were officially announced during the H Circle Awards ceremony held on Tuesday, July 1st, in the presence of industry leaders, retailers, designers, and members of the creative community. After careful deliberation, the jury recognised exceptional achievements across the following categories:

Home Textiles : Sub category:

Furnishing & Blinds – Suntech Industries

Bedding – Atishay Foam

Bath – Fns International Ltd

Decorative Made-Ups – BAP Creations Pvt. Ltd.

Rugs & Carpets – VSK RUGS

Home Décor – Inmark Exports Pvt. Ltd.

Home Furniture – Orangetree Home Private Limited

Houseware: Sub Category

Cookware – Bergner Impex India Pvt Ltd

Tableware – Le Creuset

Kitchen Appliances – Borosil Limited

Storage – Rajprabhu Traders Pvt Ltd

Kitchenware – Fns International Ltd

General Houseware – Seeba Industries Private Limited

Gifts – Universal Knitwears

These awards celebrate not only product innovation but also the spirit of design thinking that continues to shape the future of Indian homes.

The H Circle Awards stand as a powerful platform that brings visibility to groundbreaking ideas and the brands behind them. Through this initiative, HGH India reaffirms its commitment to nurturing design excellence, promoting entrepreneurship, and driving innovation in the home and lifestyle sector.