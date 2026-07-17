Gujarat Intensifies Monsoon Health Surveillance with Record Malaria Testing Drive

Gandhinagar, July 17: Gujarat has strengthened its monsoon health preparedness by conducting a record 94 lakh malaria tests as part of an intensified surveillance campaign to control vector-borne diseases during the rainy season.

The large-scale testing initiative is aimed at early detection, timely treatment and prevention of the spread of malaria and other mosquito-borne illnesses across the state. Health authorities have increased monitoring activities in vulnerable areas as monsoon conditions create a favourable environment for mosquito breeding.

The surveillance programme includes extensive testing, field-level monitoring, awareness campaigns and preventive measures to protect communities from seasonal health risks. Healthcare teams are working to identify suspected cases quickly and ensure patients receive appropriate medical support.

Officials said the state’s proactive approach focuses on strengthening disease surveillance networks, improving public awareness and ensuring faster response to potential outbreaks.

Residents have been advised to take preventive measures such as keeping surroundings clean, avoiding stagnant water accumulation and seeking medical advice if symptoms such as fever and body aches appear.

With monsoon-related health challenges requiring increased vigilance, Gujarat continues to expand its public health efforts to safeguard communities and reduce the impact of vector-borne diseases.