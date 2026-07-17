Salima Tete to Captain Indian Women’s Hockey Team at FIH World Cup in Netherlands and Belgium

New Delhi, July 17: Salima Tete has been named captain of the Indian women’s hockey team for the upcoming FIH Women’s World Cup, scheduled to be held in the Netherlands and Belgium.

The appointment highlights Tete’s leadership role as India prepares to compete against top international teams at one of hockey’s most prestigious tournaments. Known for her experience, composure and contribution on the field, Tete will lead the squad’s efforts to achieve a strong result on the global stage.

The Indian team has been undergoing focused preparations ahead of the tournament, with players working on strengthening their skills, coordination and match strategy. The squad includes a combination of experienced campaigners and promising young players aiming to make an impact at the international level.

The FIH Women’s World Cup will bring together leading hockey nations, offering India an opportunity to showcase its talent and continue its progress in global women’s hockey.

Team officials expressed confidence in the squad’s preparation and said the players are determined to give their best performance throughout the competition.

With Salima Tete leading the side, the Indian women’s hockey team will begin its World Cup campaign with the goal of making the nation proud and achieving success on the international stage.