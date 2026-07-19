Bengaluru-Based Healthcare Startup Praan Health Launches their first full-stack clinic

Bengaluru, July 19: Praan Health, a full-stack continuous care platform for adults aged 50 and above, today launched its first integrated clinic, called “The Fifty+ Clinic”, in Koramangala, Bengaluru. The clinic brings together expert physicians, physiotherapists, nutritionists and strength specialists focused around pain-free living. It offers chronic disease management, pain care, pre- and post-operative rehabilitation, supervised strength training, diagnostics and pharmacy services, supported by Praan Health’s digital platform for continued at-home care.

A central part of Praan Health’s model is supporting long-distance caregiving. As younger Indians increasingly move to other cities or countries for work, the person receiving care and the family member supporting it may live far apart.

Praan Health’s model is built around that broader outcome. The member receives a coordinated plan covering clinical interventions, nutrition, mobility, and strength, with progress measured through health indicators and practical improvements, such as reduced pain, improved mobility, and greater independence in daily life.

The launch comes as India’s population aged 50 is approx 140 million today. Chronic conditions in India also tend to emerge nearly a decade earlier than in Western populations, strengthening the need for preventive and continuous care from the age of 50.

For adults above 50, health conditions rarely exist in isolation. However, care is often organised around individual diagnoses and separate consultations rather than the person’s overall ability to recover, move confidently and remain independent.

The need for a more integrated approach to care is becoming increasingly urgent. On average, older Indians live with nearly three chronic health conditions, requiring coordinated management rather than fragmented treatment. While conditions such as diabetes and hypertension receive significant attention, mobility-related disorders—which have a profound impact on independence and quality of life—often remain under-recognised. More than 60 million Indians over the age of 50 are estimated to be living with osteoporosis, while over 50 million are affected by osteoarthritis. Women are disproportionately impacted by these conditions, a burden compounded by increasingly sedentary lifestyles. Today, more than half of Indian women above the age of 50 do not meet recommended levels of physical activity while 22% are living with obesity, further increasing the risk of declining mobility, frailty and loss of independence.

Through Praan Health’s platform, family members can, with the individual’s consent, stay connected to consultations, care plans and progress. The model is designed to give parents consistent clinical support while providing their children with greater visibility into the care journey.

Navneeth Ramprasad, Founder and CEO, Praan Health, said: “India does not need another clinic that treats one symptom and leaves families to coordinate everything else. Over the last two years, our work with thousands of people above 50 has shown us that better ageing requires one team to take responsibility for the complete outcome from pain and mobility to strength, metabolic health and independence.”

This centre is the result of everything we have learned from more than 350,000 personalised care sessions. We are bringing the clinic, home and family into one connected care journey. Our conviction is that coordinated, preventive care must become the standard for ageing Indians—not a system that every family has to assemble on its own.”

The Bengaluru centre builds on Praan Health’s existing at-home care model. The company has supported more than 10,000+ adults aged 50 and above through over 350,000 personalised sessions across more than 13 cities.

The centre will serve as the clinical anchor of Praan Health’s wider care model. Members can access consultations, assessments, diagnostics and specialised interventions at the clinic while continuing prescribed physiotherapy, nutrition and strength programmes at home.

From a business perspective, the launch marks Praan Health’s expansion from an at-home chronic care startup into an integrated healthcare network combining physical clinical infrastructure, technology and home-based care. Praan Health plans to take the model to Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi as part of its proposed expansion across major Indian cities by 2028.

The company raised ₹8.5 crore in seed funding in November 2025 in a round led by Rainmatter Investments, with participation from WEH Ventures and angel investors. The funding is being deployed to strengthen its clinical capabilities, technology and physical care network.