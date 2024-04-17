Pune, April 2024: Manipal Hospital, Kharadi welcomes the legendary Indian cricket team captain, fitness enthusiast and recipient of Padma Bhushan Shri Kapil Dev, to introduce a cutting-edge robotic technology for advanced orthopedic surgeries. This technology aims to improve knee replacement and joint treatment with robotic-assisted surgeries in Pune and nearby cities.

Over the last five years, there has been a significant increase in the number of joint replacement surgeries in India. Surgeons across the country have witnessed more than 2.5 lakh patients undergo knee replacement surgeries every year, and the number has increased manifold in recent years. Since few years, Manipal Hospital Kharadi has observed an increase in knee replacement surgeries. With newer and more advanced technology in India, people with total knee replacement can start to walk as early as six hours after the surgery. The evolution in orthopedic treatment and the introduction of robotic-assisted orthopedic surgeries have minimized the risks associated with knee replacement. Robotic-assisted surgeries are advanced medical procedures performed using robotic devices guided by a surgeon. These procedures help surgeons perform complex surgeries with precision instruments and advanced systems, less bleeding reduced recovery time.

Unveiling the advanced robotic technology, veteran Indian cricketer Mr. Kapil Dev said, “I would like to congratulate Manipal Hospital Kharadi for introducing the new and advanced robotic technology for joint replacement. In cricket, we constantly strive to improve our equipment’s and techniques for better performance. Similarly, the advancement in healthcare, one of which is robotic-assisted surgery, has improved the treatment option for people suffering with orthopedic problems. As a sportsman, I understand the impact of joint injuries and the importance of faster recovery and this new robotic technology at Manipal Hospital is a game-changer in orthopedic treatment options available in the city. It offers faster recovery, less pain, and a quicker return to an active lifestyle.” Emphasizing the need of robotic surgery, Dr. Sinukumar Bhaskaran, Adult Joint Replacement & Reconstruction and Robotic Arthroplasty (Hip & Knee), Manipal Hospital, Kharadi, Pune said, “Our focus is on improving patient outcomes, and this robotic technology is a step towards offering quality orthopedic treatment. Robotic-assisted surgery is not only beneficial for the doctors performing complex surgeries but also for the patient by offering faster recoveries and reduced pain improving the quality-of-life post-surgery. The new system allows personalized 3D CT scans, delivering sub-millimeter accuracy and enhanced safety with real-time bone movement monitoring for more precise implant surgery and reduced risk of infection. With a success rate of 98%, this meticulous precision results in longer-lasting joint replacements, reducing the need for costly and invasive revision surgeries. Using this technology and our unique clinical pathways, our hospital can offer patients fast-track knee surgery where the patients can go home within 24 hours. Speaking on the event Parmeswar Das, Director, Manipal Hospital, Kharadi said, “Clinical Excellence and patient centricity is at the heart of all we do at Manipal Hospital, Kharadi. We are committed to providing our patients with access to the latest advancements in healthcare technology. The addition of this advanced robotic technology has ushered in a new era of orthopedic surgery that places a premium on accuracy, safety, and better patient results. This innovative technology allows us to offer our patients a minimally invasive procedure with the potential for faster recovery times, improved precision, and ultimately, a better quality of life.”

As a leader in patient-centric care, Manipal Hospital, Kharadi constantly thrives to offer the patients with access to the latest advancements in healthcare technology and the addition of this advanced robotic technology is yet another step towards it. With its ultra-modern, Hi-tech robotic equipment and facilities, along with an experienced medical team, the hospital will continue to ensure patient satisfaction and provide the best possible care.