Bandai co., Ltd. Partners with Xsolla to launch the Tamaverse ticket shop online

LOS ANGELES & TOKYO – APRIL 17, 2024 – Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, has successfully helped power the Tokyo-based game Tamagotchi Uni, a Bandai Co., Ltd. service offered through the Xsolla Web Shop technology. Specializing in advanced game payment solutions for developers across various platforms, including mobile, PC, cloud, and the web, Xsolla is committed to enhancing player engagement and fulfilling the needs of gamers around the globe.

This partnership is set to provide “Tamagotchi Uni” users with a convenient payment environment for purchasing and downloading digital content, enabling them to play and pay for their gaming experience in any way they want. Additionally, leveraging this solution to support payment solutions in various countries worldwide contributes to securing global reach, scale, and revenue for “Tamagotchi Uni.