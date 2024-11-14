MAHE Launches Book on COVID-19 Insights from Managing the Crisis at a Teaching Hospital

Manipal, 14th November 2024: Manipal Universal Press (MUP), a unit of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), released COVID-19 Pandemic: Insights from Managing the Crisis in a Teaching Hospital, authored by Jibu Thomas, Associate Director – Operations at Kasturba Hospitals. The book provides a comprehensive account of the challenges and adaptive strategies implemented by the hospital in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, serving as a valuable resource for healthcare administrators in preparing for future health emergencies.

The book was formally released by Lt Gen (Dr) M D Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor of MAHE, who emphasized its significance as a record of how Kasturba Hospital transformed into a dedicated COVID-19 treatment center, effectively managing the crisis from the first case to becoming a model facility. “This book is an important resource that chronicles the journey of turning a tertiary hospital into a successful COVID-19 care center,” he said. He also added that it will serve as a useful resource for hospitals in managing future pandemics.

Dr H S Ballal, Pro Chancellor of MAHE, also spoke at the event, reflecting on the profound impact of the pandemic and commending the dedication shown by healthcare professionals and administrators. He described the book as a crucial documentation of the efforts and innovations that occurred under unprecedented circumstances, offering both lessons and inspiration for future crisis management.

Author Mr. Jibu Thomas expressed that this is his second book, aiming to provide an authentic record of the experiences, challenges, and policy adaptations made by Kasturba Hospital and the TMA Pai Hospital during the pandemic.

Welcoming the guests, Dr Srinivasa Acharya, Chief Editor (in Charge) at Manipal Universal Press (MUP), expressed pride in releasing MUP’s 294th publication. He highlighted MUP’s 13-year journey, rooted in MAHE’s commitment to academic publishing, and emphasized that the new book serves as both a historical record and essential guide, capturing critical lessons from the pandemic and celebrating MAHE’s healthcare teams’ collaborative efforts.

The event was attended by several distinguished dignitaries, including Dr Sharath Kumar Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor of Health Sciences; Dr Narayana Sabhahit, Pro Vice Chancellor of Technology and Science; Dr P Giridhar Kini, Registrar; Dr Raviraja N S, Chief Operating Officer of Administration; Dr Anand Venugopal, Professor in the Department of Radio Diagnosis and Imaging; Dr Avinash Shetty, Medical Superintendent and Professor in the Department of Community Medicine; Mr C G Muthana, Advisor of Administration; Dr Padmaraj Hegde, Dean and Professor in the Department of Urology; Dr B Unnikrishnan, Dean and Professor in the Department of Community Medicine; Mr Sachin Karanth, Deputy Director PR and Communication, MAHE; and Dr Bincy M George, Associate Professor and Division Coordinator in the Division of Anatomy.

