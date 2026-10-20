Inorbit Mall Cyberabad Brings the Festive Spirit Alive with ‘Rhythms of Dasara’ and Exciting In-Mall Experiences

Hyderabad | Oct 20: As the festive season brings families and communities together, Inorbit Mall Cyberabad is set to extend the celebrations with a line-up of cultural performances and engaging experiences from October 17 onwards. Bringing together the vibrancy of traditional dance, music and festive entertainment, the mall’s upcoming programming will offer visitors opportunities to celebrate the season while enjoying a memorable day out with family and friends.

The cultural showcase at the mall’s East Atrium that draws on the festive spirit of Dasara and the significance of celebrating the triumph of good over evil. Through a blend of dance, music and live performances, the two-day programme will bring together traditional art forms and contemporary festive entertainment in an engaging setting for visitors of all ages.

On October 17, the festivities will begin with an energetic Dandiya Night, featuring emcee-led audience engagement, interactive games and opportunities for visitors to participate in the celebrations. The evening will include a festive kids’ fashion walk, a Dandiya performance, a Garba presentation by young performers and a grand group Dandiya performance, culminating in an open celebration that invites audiences to join in the festive spirit.

On October 18, the program will continue with Cultural Evening 2.0, a curated 2.5-hour experience celebrating India’s cultural heritage through live music performance. Beginning with a festive introduction and audience interaction, the evening will progress through musical interludes, culminating in a grand finale celebrating the spirit of Shakti.

With its festive calendar bringing together cultural traditions, live entertainment and interactive experiences, Inorbit Mall Cyberabad continues to create spaces where shopping visits can become opportunities for discovery, celebration and community connection. Through its seasonal programming, the mall aims to offer visitors a vibrant setting to experience the many facets of India’s festive spirit.