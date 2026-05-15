Best Gold Loan Lenders in India in 2026

Some of the top gold loan lenders in India include State Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Muthoot Finance, Poonawalla Fincorp, and Manappuram Finance, with starting interest rates generally ranging from around 8.70% p.a. to 11% p.a., depending on the lender and scheme. These lenders offer secured loans against gold jewellery or eligible gold coins, making them a quick option for borrowers who need funds without selling their gold. Banks are usually preferred for competitive interest rates, while NBFCs are often chosen for faster processing, easier access, and flexible repayment options.

Top Gold Loan Lenders in India (2026)

State Bank of India Central Bank of India Muthoot Finance Poonawalla Fincorp Manappuram Finance

1. State Bank of India

Also known as the best gold loan company in India, State Bank of India (SBI) is one of the most trusted options for borrowers looking for a gold loan from a public sector bank. SBI offers gold loans against gold ornaments and SBI-sold gold coins, with loan amounts starting from ₹20,000. Its interest rates are among the lowest in the market, making it suitable for borrowers who want affordable borrowing costs.

SBI also provides different repayment structures, including EMI-based loans, bullet repayment options, and gold loan overdraft facilities for higher loan amounts. This makes it a practical choice for borrowers who prefer a bank-led process and are comfortable with formal documentation.

2. Central Bank of India

Often ranked as one of the better gold loan companies in India, the Central Bank of India offers gold loans through its Cent Gold Loan Scheme. The loan can be used for personal needs such as medical expenses, education, marriage, or urgent household requirements. Loan amounts generally range from ₹10,000 to ₹60 lakh, with a tenure of up to 12 months.

The bank also offers agricultural gold loan options, where eligible borrowers may get lower interest rates. The Central Bank of India is a suitable option for borrowers who want a public sector lender, competitive rates, and a straightforward gold loan structure.

3. Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Finance is one of India’s leading gold loan NBFCs and is widely recognised for its strong presence in the gold loan segment. It offers loans starting from smaller ticket sizes and going up to higher-value loan amounts, making it accessible for different types of borrowers.

One of Muthoot Finance’s key strengths is convenience. Its Gold Loan@Home service allows borrowers to get their gold valued from home and receive funds in their bank account without visiting a branch. With fast approval, minimal paperwork, and flexible loan usage, Muthoot Finance is suitable for borrowers who need quick liquidity.

4. Poonawalla Fincorp

Poonawalla Fincorp is one of the best gold loan lenders in India, offering secured loans against gold with a digital-first process. The lender provides gold loans from ₹25,000 up to ₹50 lakh, with interest rates starting from 11% per annum. Borrowers can get up to 75% Loan-to-Value, depending on the gold value and eligibility.

The application process is designed to be convenient, with online application, KYC submission, gold valuation, and direct fund transfer. Poonawalla Fincorp also offers flexible repayment options, including monthly, quarterly, and bullet repayment structures. This makes it a useful option for borrowers looking for quick disbursal, transparent terms, and a smooth borrowing experience.

5. Manappuram Finance

Manappuram Finance is another top gold loan NBFCS in India. It is known for quick disbursal, transparent charges, and secure storage of pledged gold. Borrowers can access gold loans for different financial needs, with loan amounts going up to higher ticket sizes depending on the value of the gold.

Manappuram also offers flexible repayment options and fast processing, making it suitable for borrowers who need immediate funds. Its strong branch network and gold loan expertise make it one of the commonly considered NBFCs in this category.

Best Gold Loan Lenders in India

Lender Loan Amount Starting Interest Rate Maximum Tenure Loan-to-Value SBI ₹20,000 onwards 8.70% p.a. 12 months Up to 74% Central Bank of India ₹10,000 to ₹60 lakh 8.80% p.a. 12 months 68% to 78% Muthoot Finance ₹5,000 to ₹5 crore Scheme-based Flexible High Poonawalla Fincorp ₹25,000 to ₹50 lakh 11% p.a. 12 months Up to 75% Manappuram Finance ₹10,000 to ₹1.5 crore and above 9.90% p.a. 12 months Up to 85%

Banks vs NBFCs for Gold Loans

Banks such as SBI and the Central Bank of India may be suitable for borrowers who want lower interest rates and are comfortable with a more formal approval process.

Top NBFCs such as Muthoot Finance, Manappuram Finance, and Poonawalla Fincorp are often preferred by borrowers who want quicker processing and easier access.

NBFCs may also be more convenient for borrowers looking for doorstep services, flexible repayment options, urgent funds, or minimal paperwork.

How to Choose the Best Gold Loan Lender in India

Factor Why It Matters Loan-to-Value ratio Higher LTV helps borrowers get more funds against the same gold value Processing charges Extra fees can increase the cost of borrowing Repayment options EMI, bullet repayment, and overdraft options offer flexibility Gold safety The pledged gold should be securely stored and insured Disbursal speed Important for urgent medical, business, or personal needs Prepayment terms Flexible closure can help reduce the interest burden

To Conclude

The best gold loan lender depends on the borrower’s priority, whether it is lower rates, faster disbursal, or flexible repayment. Banks like SBI (8.70% p.a.) and Central Bank of India (8.80% p.a.) are useful for competitive rates, while NBFCs like Manappuram Finance (9.90% p.a.), Poonawalla Fincorp (11% p.a.), and Muthoot Finance (scheme-based rates) are suitable for quicker processing and convenience. Before applying, borrowers should compare rates, LTV, tenure, charges, and gold safety measures.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which lender is best for a gold loan?

The best lender depends on whether the borrower wants lower interest rates, faster disbursal, or flexible repayment. Banks like SBI and Central Bank of India are useful for competitive rates, while NBFCs like Poonawalla Fincorp, Manappuram Finance, and Muthoot Finance are suitable for quicker processing and convenience.

Which NBFC is best for gold loans?

Poonawalla Fincorp, Manappuram Finance, and Muthoot Finance are among the well-known NBFCs for gold loans in India. Poonawalla Fincorp can be a good option for borrowers looking for a digital-first process, flexible repayment options, and quick access to funds.

Which Bank is best for gold?

SBI and the Central Bank of India are strong bank options for gold loans, especially for borrowers who prefer competitive interest rates and a trusted banking process. However, borrowers who want faster processing may also compare NBFC options, such as Poonawalla Fincorp, alongside banks before applying.