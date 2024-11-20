﻿Palomar Health Earns an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group

New Grade for Fall 2024 Recognizes Palomar Health’s Commitment to Patient Safety

SAN DIEGO, CA — November 20, 2024 — Palomar Health is excited to announce they have earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit watchdog focused on patient safety. The Leapfrog Group assigns “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grades to general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries, infections and the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.

“We are honored to receive this ‘A’ grade, which is a testament to our team’s dedication to delivering safe, high-quality care to our community,” said Diane Hansen, President and CEO of Palomar Health. “Our commitment to reimagining healthcare means continuously advancing patient safety and fostering a culture of excellence. This recognition reinforces that mission.”

“Achieving an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade is a significant accomplishment for Palomar Health,” said Leah Binder, President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It reflects an enormous dedication to your patients and their families, and your entire community should be proud. I extend my congratulations to Palomar Health, its leadership, clinicians, staff and volunteers for their tireless efforts to put patients first.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital rating program focused exclusively on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries that claim more than 500 lives each day in the United States. This program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public, with grades updated biannually in the fall and spring.