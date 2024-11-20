Simple Ways to Save Money on Your Weekly Grocery Bill

The cost of raising children has never been higher, which is why many parents and foster carers are keen to find ways of reducing the weekly grocery budget. Luckily, if you are a savvy shopper, there are plenty of ways to save a few pennies.

Plan Your Meals and Make a List

Planning your meals for the week ahead and making a detailed grocery list can help reduce impulse purchases and food waste. Decide on recipes you want to cook, check what ingredients you already have at home, and make a list of what you need to buy. Stick to your list when shopping to avoid throwing extra items into your trolley on a whim. Meal planning also helps you take advantage of weekly specials and buy ingredients when they are on sale.

If you are interim fostering with fcascotland.co.uk, plan some basic meals that will appeal to a broad range of children if you’re expecting a new child to arrive.

Buy Store Brands

Opt for supermarket own-brand products rather than pricier name brands. Store brands are typically cheaper but often just as good. Pay attention to quality though – sometimes it’s worth spending a little more for a name brand product that you prefer the taste or quality of. But for basics like tinned vegetables, pasta, rice, eggs, etc., generics can save you quite a bit over time.

Shop Seasonally

Buy fruit and veg that’s in season for the best value and quality. For example, strawberries are cheaper in British summer months compared to winter when they have to be imported. Check seasonal food guides and plan recipes around what’s affordable and fresh each month. Farmer’s markets can be a good place to find fresh seasonal produce.

Look for Discounted Items

Check for marked-down items, especially for short-dated products like meat, bread and dairy. You can freeze items like meat and bread to extend their life. Apps like Too Good To Go let you buy discounted food that stores can’t sell in time. You won’t know exactly what you’re getting but it’s a good way to grab a bargain if you’re flexible.

Buy in Bulk

For cupboard staples like rice, pasta, lentils, porridge oats, etc. buying larger bag sizes generally works out much cheaper per gram or kilo. Only buy in bulk what you’ll realistically use while still in date though – it’s not a saving if half of it ends up in the bin. But for items you eat regularly, buying larger sizes can lead to decent savings.

Meal Plan for Leftovers

Plan meals so you can reuse leftovers and reduce food waste. For example, leftover roast chicken can go into a curry, salad or sandwich the next day. Stews, soups and casseroles tend to make great leftovers too. Get creative with ways to revive leftovers for new meals.

Following these simple grocery shopping tips can quickly lead to savings. A little planning and clever shopping goes a long way towards sticking to your budget!

Photo by Jakub Zerdzicki: