Palomar Health Medical Group Introduces Expanded Options for 2024 Open Enrollment Season

ESCONDIDO, CA — October 10, 2024 — In an effort to make healthcare more accessible across San Diego County, Palomar Health Medical Group (PHMG) is proud to announce the introduction of expanded coverage for the 2024 Open Enrollment season. Due to the new partnership with Sharp HealthCare, Palomar Health Medical Group will now be accessible to individuals with Sharp Health Plan insurance, California’s highest member-rated health insurance plan.

Choosing the right primary care provider is a significant decision, especially during Open Enrollment. As a medical group based on trust and communication, PHMG understands firsthand what their patients need. PHMG strives to ensure that every patient’s journey to optimal health is supported by a medical team who truly cares.

PHMG’s team of world-class physicians are not only highly skilled but are deeply committed to each patient’s wellbeing. From routine check-ups to managing chronic conditions, PHMG also offers a wide range of healthcare services with an extensive referral network of specialty care doctors. Accepting most HMO/PPO insurance plans, PHMG aspires to tailor their comprehensive medical care to each patient’s unique needs.

“We believe that everyone should have a healthcare partner they can trust, and we are excited to serve even more patients in San Diego County,” said Russ Riehl, Interim CEO at Palomar Health Medical Group.

This Open Enrollment season, PHMG encourages individuals to select a provider that prioritizes compassion and exceptional care. With a large network of world-class doctors, PHMG ensures that all patients will receive the highest quality care in an environment where trust, compassion and excellence are paramount. Now accepting Sharp Health Plan and most HMO/PPO plans, PHMG’s expanded coverage is just another way they are reimagining the healthcare experience.