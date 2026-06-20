Rare Giant Neck Tumour Left 43-Year-Old Unable to Sleep Lying Down for 2 Years; Fortis Gurugram Doctors Restore His Relief

Srinagar, June 20: In a remarkable surgical achievement, Doctors at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram successfully removed a rare giant 2 kg neck tumour – Vagal Schwannoma, from the neck of a 43-year-old man, restoring his ability to breathe, swallow and sleep normally after 15 years of suffering. The complex surgery was led by Dr Biswajyoti Hazarika, Principal Director, Surgical Oncology and Dr Rudra Sharma, Associate Consultant, Surgical Oncology, who successfully treated the patient and removed the giant tumour.

Vagal schwannomas are exceptionally rare benign nerve sheath tumours arising from the vagus nerve and account for only 2-5% of all head and neck schwannomas. Tumours of this size are particularly uncommon and often pose significant surgical challenges due to their proximity to major blood vessels and critical nerves.

The patient, Raed Majid Mohammed lived with a progressively enlarged swelling on the right side of his neck for nearly 15 years. What began as a small lump gradually developed into a giant tumour that compressed vital structures, including his airway and food pipe, severely affecting his quality of life. Over the last two years, the tumour had grown so large that he could no longer sleep lying down. The moment he reclined, the mass pressed on his airway, creating a choking sensation that forced him to sleep sitting upright, often managing only a few hours of rest each night.

Raed had previously sought treatment at other hospitals, where an attempt to surgically remove the tumour had to be abandoned due to its complexity and close involvement with critical blood vessels and nerves. Seeking a definitive solution, he consulted doctors at Fortis Gurugram. Upon admission at the hospital, detailed imaging and clinical evaluation was done, which revealed a gigantic tumour occupying the entire right side of the neck and extending towards the skull base. Weighing nearly 2 kgs, the mass had significantly distorted the anatomy of the neck and pushed aside major blood vessels.

Recognising the complexity of the case, the Department of Head & Neck Surgical Oncology at Fortis Gurugram, led by Dr. Biswajyoti Hazarika and Dr. Rudra Sharma, assembled a multidisciplinary team comprising Dr. Himanshu Verma, Director, Vascular Surgery, Dr. Balkar Singh and the Anaesthesiology team, along with critical care specialists, nursing staff and rehabilitation experts. During the operation, surgeons encountered a giant 20 × 20-centimetre tumour occupying the entire right side of the neck. The major blood vessels supplying blood to and from the brain were tightly attached to the tumour.

Following the surgery, the patient was monitored closely in the Intensive Care Unit. His recovery was remarkable. On the very first night after surgery, he was able to sleep comfortably in a lying position for the first time in two years. By the third post-operative day, he was swallowing normally, and the visible deformity caused by the tumour had completely disappeared.

Giving details of the case, Dr. Biswajyoti Hazarika, Principal Director, Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram