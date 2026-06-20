Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas Advises Jio Platforms as Lead Legal Counsel on Proposed IPO Filing with SEBI

Mumbai, June 20: Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. is advising Jio Platforms Limited a material subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, as its Lead Legal Counsel in its proposed Initial Public Offering .

Jio Platforms has filed the draft red herring prospectus in connection with the IPO on June 19, 2026, with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. This marks an important milestone for Jio Platforms.

The IPO is expected to be among the largest public offerings in the history of India’s capital markets.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of up to 270,000,000 equity shares of face value of ₹ 10 each. The IPO remains subject to receipt of the requisite regulatory approvals, and the issue price shall be determined in accordance with the applicable laws.

The transaction team at SAM is being led by Nikhil Naredi, Partner, along with Chinmay Sethia, Principal Associate; Tarun Srikanth, Principal Associate; Shruthi Hariharan, Senior Associate; Sridutt Mishra, Senior Associate; along with Associates, Ankita Singh, Najeeb Din, Aryan Singh, Soundarya Mathavan, Dhanashree Singe, Avani Sharda, Gayathri Krishnan, and Anshika Tyagi.

Prashant Gupta, Partner and National Practice Head – Capital Markets, has provided strategic inputs to the transaction.