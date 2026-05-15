Reliance Digital and vivo Celebrate the Launch of vivo X300 Ultra & X300 FE with Anirban Bhattacharya and his band Hooliganism in Kolkata

Kolkata, May 15: Reliance Digital, India’s leading consumer electronics retailer, in collaboration with vivo, today celebrated the launch of the much-awaited vivo X300 Ultra & X300 FE in Kolkata. The grand launch event was attended by acclaimed artist Anirban Bhattacharya, while his band Hooliganism enthralled guests with a live performance. The evening also saw the presence of Bhaskar Sengupta, DGM West Bengal – vivo, senior leadership from Reliance Digital, photography enthusiasts, vivo customers, creators, and media representatives.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch, Anirban Bhattacharya said, “Kolkata has always celebrated creativity and visual storytelling, which makes the launch of the vivo X300 Ultra & X300 FE even more exciting. With exceptional imaging capabilities and premium design, these smartphones truly stand out. For me, shopping for electronics has always meant Reliance Digital — a place where I can discover the latest technology, explore a wide range of gadgets, and experience innovations like the vivo X300 Ultra & X300 FE with the guidance of knowledgeable experts.”

More than just a product showcase, the launch event was designed as an immersive experience with specially curated interactive zones that allowed customers to explore the advanced imaging capabilities, premium design language, and flagship features of the vivo X300 Ultra & X300 FE.

The vivo X300 Ultra & X300 FE are now available across Reliance Digital stores with exciting launch offers, including free JBL TWS headsets with the purchase of the X300 FE and free Marshall Bluetooth headphones with the purchase of the X300 Ultra.