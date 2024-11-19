Successful Seminar on Holistic Health and Wellness Empowers Mid-Age Women at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central

Mumbai, 19th November 2024: Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, recently hosted a successful seminar titled “Holistic Health and Wellness: A Complete Guide for Mid-Age Women.” The event drew a large audience of women eager to enhance their well-being through interactive sessions, expert insights, and health assessments customized for mid-life health concerns.

The seminar offered a variety of expert-led sessions, with Dr. Gandhali Deorukhkar, Consultant – Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Coordinator of the Maternity Department at Wockhardt Hospitals, leading the event’s introduction and underscoring the importance of holistic health. The line-up of distinguished speakers included:

● Nutrition: Mr. Dinesh Shringarpure, who provided valuable insights on dietary habits essential for mid-life health.

● Skin and Hair Care: Dr. Aditya Mitesh Dharia, who discussed effective ways to maintain healthy skin and hair as women age.

● Looking Fab at 50: Namita Nanal, who shared tips on staying fit and confident throughout the 50s and beyond.

● Financial Freedom: Mrs. Deepika S., who highlighted strategies for achieving financial independence.

● Breast Care: Dr. Meghal Sanghavi, who covered essential practices in breast health and the importance of early detection.

● Meditation and Sound Therapy: Mr. Vishal Sukhtankar concluded the seminar with an immersive session on meditation and sound therapy, helping attendees unwind and connect with their inner peace.

In addition to the talks, the event featured engaging workshops and booths with foot massages, nail art, and bone mass density (BMD) check-ups. Attendees were also invited to a discounted mammography screening camp, underscoring the importance of regular health screenings.

Dr. Gandhali Deorukhkar reflected on the event’s impact, saying, “It was inspiring to see so many women come together to prioritize their health and well-being. This seminar provided them with a holistic approach to navigate mid-life challenges confidently. Our goal was to address not only physical health but also mental, emotional, and financial wellness.”

The seminar concluded with a community message, encouraging participants to connect with Wockhardt Hospitals for continued support and guidance on their health journeys.