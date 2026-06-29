TATA AIA Life Insurance launches ‘Sampoorna Care – Cancer’ and ‘Sampoorna Care – Cancer Fund’

New Delhi, June 29: Tata AIA Life Insurance launches ‘Sampoorna Care – Cancer’, Tata AIA’s first cancer plan to offer replacement of income, with flexible payouts that can be customised to every family, and Sampoorna Care – Cancer Fund, an option of adding a savings health fund that allows tax free withdrawals for health treatments.

Rajan was 41 when the diagnosis came. A senior manager. Two children in school. A home loan with eleven years left. Retirement plans and education funds neatly mapped out on a spreadsheet. The word “cancer” never featured in any of the rows – and now it frightened him.

It made him look at his family and ask the questions he had never had to ask before.

Will I recover? How long will it take? What if it takes a couple of years or more? What happens to all my plans will I have to pause them, or simply cancel them?

He had health insurance. His hospitalisation expenses would be covered – radiation, chemotherapy, surgery, all of it. But what about the months of rehabilitation ahead? Would there be enough leaves, or would he venture into the territory of “leave without pay”? The EMIs would not pause. The children’s school fees would not pause. The household expenses would not pause. And the SIPs he had built, brick by brick, over years those were now at risk of being abruptly stopped.

Was cancer going to cancel his life plans?

The Reality Behind the Diagnosis

Rajan’s anxiety reflects the reality of millions of Indian families. Over 1.57 million people are diagnosed with cancer in India every year, according to WHO’s International Agency for Research on Cancer. Awareness around cancer insurance has grown but one dimension has remained largely unaddressed.

Cancer does not just generate medical bills. It interrupts income. It pauses careers. It quietly derails the long-term goals that families have worked decades to build at the very moment they need stability the most.

What Indian Consumers Actually Said They Need

Before designing a solution, Tata AIA asked consumers a simple question: if you were diagnosed with a critical illness like cancer, how would you want the money to come to you? The findings reshape the conventional wisdom that a single lump sum is what families wanted.

48% of consumers want their payout as income – 47% prefer monthly income and 4% prefer annual income

76% want income to last for years, not months – 42% prefer a 2-year payout duration and 34% prefer 5 years

The signal was clear. Half of all consumers do not just want a cheque they want a salary substitute. And two out of three saw income-linked cancer protection as something the market has never offered them before.

Two Products. One Answer. A Complete New Approach to Cancer Protection.

Recognising this gap, Tata AIA Life Insurance today announces the simultaneous launch of two landmark products: Sampoorna Care – Cancer and Sampoorna Care – Cancer Fund together forming India’s most comprehensive response to the full financial and medical cost of a cancer diagnosis.

“A cancer diagnosis in an Indian family can be both emotionally and financially draining. It can disrupt the rhythm of a steady income, as patients may need time to recover fully and regain their earning potential,” said Sujeet Kothare, Chief Business Officer – Proprietary Business, Propositions & Marketing, Tata AIA Life Insurance.

“Together, these two products address every dimension of that challenge – from day-one claims and income replacement to long-term savings continuity and world-class treatment support. Indian families deserve protection that is as complete as the problem it is designed to solve.”

Customers can explore coverage flexibility, eligibility conditions and wellness programme details at www.tataaia.com.

Sampoorna Care – Cancer: Because Income Needs Protection Too

At the heart of Sampoorna Care – Cancer is a simple but powerful idea: cancer protection should replace what cancer takes away including your salary.

The plan offers up to ₹50 Lakh in cover, paid out in the way that fits each family’s reality:

Regular income – a steady amount arriving every month, the way a salary would have

100% lump sum – for families who need to move decisively: clear hospital bills, pay off a loan, reorganise finances in one go

A combination of both – an upfront payout to handle the immediate crisis, followed by an income stream that can stretch up to 5 years

That last option is quietly revolutionary. A regular income for up to 5 years means that even if cancer permanently alters your ability to earn, your family continues to receive financial support for years. It is, in effect, income replacement built into a health plan – something no conventional cancer policy in India has offered before. And the consumers we spoke to recognised it: two out of three called the proposition unique.

The plan also features an industry-first 30-year rate guarantee on premiums, so families can plan with certainty over the long term, without fear of rising costs as they age.

Catch It Early: The Diagnostic Benefit

One of the cruellest ironies of cancer care in India is that early detection which dramatically improves outcomes and reduces treatment costs is often delayed because people avoid the expense of screening tests. Sampoorna Care – Cancer includes a Diagnostic Benefit that supports early-stage medical testing expenses, making proactive screening genuinely accessible, not just advisable.

Because the Best Treatment May Be Anywhere in the World

For some cancers, the best care available is not in your city or even your country. Sampoorna Care – Cancer includes an Overseas Treatment Booster that provides an additional 10% of the cancer sum assured towards world-class international treatment, within a specified timeline of diagnosis. Because when you’re fighting cancer, geography shouldn’t be a barrier.

The Health Fund: Your Savings Don’t Stop Fighting Either

This is where Sampoorna Care – Cancer Fund steps furthest ahead of anything else in the market.

The plan includes a built-in Health Fund – a structured savings component that runs alongside your cancer protection, ensuring your wealth-building journey is not derailed by illness.

Most people stop their SIPs the moment a medical crisis hits. Money gets redirected. Goals get postponed. Years of compounding discipline are undone in months. The Health Fund is designed to prevent exactly that keeping your savings engine running even when everything else feels like it’s falling apart.

Choose a Health Fund premium between 1x and 3x of your cancer protection premium

Maintain savings discipline even through difficult periods

Tax-free withdrawals from your accumulated health fund for any health-related expenses

Additional Accidental Total & Permanent Disability Benefit Coverage included

‘Premium to be returned’ option available in case of no cancer diagnosis during the policy term More information about the solution is available at www.tataaia.com.

Built for Those Who Are Building Something

Sampoorna Care – Cancer is aimed at working professionals and primary earners people who have spent years building financial security and need to know that a health crisis will not undo it. By pairing cancer cover with a savings continuity engine, Sampoorna Care – Cancer Fund offers Indian families the confidence to face serious illness without sacrificing the future they have worked to build.

A Different Kind of Commitment

India needs a different conversation about cancer protection one that is honest about the full cost of a diagnosis. Treatment costs are real. Income loss is real. The risk that savings disappear and family goals vanish is real.

Sampoorna Care – Cancer and Sampoorna Care – Cancer Fund, address all three: with flexibility in how you receive your protection, income continuity built into its core, and a savings engine that keeps running no matter what.

Because the goal was never just to pay out at diagnosis. The goal was to make sure you and your family come out the other side with your life, and your future, still intact.

To explore benefits, payout structures, and eligibility conditions, visit www.tataaia.com

Tata AIA Sampoorna Care – Cancer Fund comprises of Tata AIA Health SIP, a Non-Participating, Unit Linked, Individual Health insurance Plan (UIN:110L184V01),

Tata AIA Health Buddy a Non-linked, Non-participating, Individual Health product .

Tata AIA Sampoorna Care – Cancer is the variant name of Tata AIA Sampoorna Care product. Tata AIA Sampoorna Care is a Non-Participating, Non-Linked Individual Health Product.

DISCLAIMERS