Samsung Solve For Tomorrow’s Design Thinking Workshop is Inspiring Hyderabad’s Youth to Solve Real-World Challenges

Hyderabad,June 29: As Hyderabad continues to evolve as a technology hub, the city is also navigating the challenges of rapid urbanisation, including river pollution and growing volumes of urban waste. Addressing these issues requires innovative thinking , local insights and a generation of young changemakers equipped to design solutions with lasting social impact. As Hyderabad continues to evolve as a technology hub, the city is also navigating theof rapid urbanisation, including river pollution and growing volumes of urban waste. Addressing these issues requires innovative, local insights and a generation of young changemakers equipped tosolutions with lasting social impact. To nurture this mindset, Samsung India hosted a specialized Design Thinking Workshop for 236 students at the Sreenidhi Institute of Engineering & Technology, Hyderabad, under the fifth edition of its flagship Samsung Solve for Tomorrow initiative. The session introduced participants to human-centric Design Thinking principles, empowering them to deeply understand community needs, identify local challenges, and engineer purpose-driven, technology-led solutions.

The workshop is part of Samsung Solve for Tomorrow’s nationwide outreach across 100 cities in 2026. The programme encourages young innovators aged 14–22 to transform grassroots observations into scalable ideas across themes including AI, healthcare, education, sustainability and sport-tech.

Drawing inspiration from the challenges already existing around them, students in Hyderabad shifted their focus to the city’s rivers. “The real danger in our rivers isn’t the plastic we can see; it’s the microscopic pollutants that stay hidden until the damage is already done,” said A. Sharanya Rao, a third-year Electronics and Communication Engineering student at Sreenidhi Institute of Engineering & Technology. Her solution monitors water quality in real time, automatically alerting authorities the moment contamination crosses safe limits.

At the same time, in order target municipal waste management, fourth-year student V. Jyoshna engineered an intelligent dustbin that automatically segregates waste at the point of discard. She pointed that recycling often fails the moment food, plastic, and paper go into a single bin together, and by automating segregation right at the start, her team aims to drastically improve urban recycling rates.

As Samsung marks 30 years in India, the massive expansion of Solve for Tomorrow highlights the company’s position as a definitive leader in youth development. By nurturing entrepreneurial talent, this purpose-driven initiative directly partners in India’s growth story, contributing to national priorities like Atmanirbhar Bharat, Skill India, Digital India, and Startup India.