Tendo’s MDsave Marketplace, Named to TIME’s World’s Top HealthTech 2025 List

Philadelphia, PA — September 23, 2025— Tendo’s MDsave Marketplace, the nation’s leading online medical service marketplace, has been named to TIME’s World’s Top HealthTech 2025 list.

This prestigious recognition, presented by TIME in collaboration with Statista, celebrates organizations worldwide that are driving healthcare innovation, expanding access to care, and delivering sustainable solutions.

Tendo’s Marketplace connects patients, providers, employers, and navigators with fully bundled, high-quality healthcare services at affordable, transparent prices. Patients, caregivers, and navigators can easily search for and purchase the care they need, while providers can seamlessly manage procedure bundles, pricing, claims, and invoicing—addressing long-standing challenges around cost transparency, billing complexity, and equitable access.

“We are honored to be acknowledged by TIME as one of the world’s top healthtech innovators,” said Jen Goldsmith, CEO, Tendo. “This recognition validates our mission to make high-quality healthcare more accessible, transparent, and affordable for all, while also driving operational simplicity and speed for healthcare providers nationwide. ”

Tendo’s Marketplace, including MDsave, is redefining how patients, providers, and employers connect. By combining transparent, upfront pricing with a simple, shoppable experience, Tendo makes it easier to access affordable, high-quality care. This recognition reflects the growing impact of Tendo’s platform in transforming how healthcare is purchased, navigated, and delivered.