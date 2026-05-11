The web is no longer just crawled by Googlebot. Today, ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and a growing army of AI agents are scraping, summarizing, and citing your content; often without you knowing. The llms.txt file is the new standard that fixes this. Think of it as robots.txt for large language models like a simple markdown file that tells AI crawlers exactly what your site is about, which pages matter most, and how your content should be interpreted.

The problem? Writing one manually for a 50-page site is painful. A 500-page site? Forget it. That’s where llms.txt generators come in! They scan your website, extract the important stuff, and spit out a clean, AI-optimized file in seconds.

In this guide, we rank the best free llms.txt generators, starting with the one that has quietly become the favorite of SEO professionals, indie hackers, and AI-first founders: MindtrixAI.

TL;DR

Top llms.txt generators include MindtrixAI for the fastest, fully-free generation with live site crawling and a built-in AI readability score, Firecrawl for automated full-site crawling, Mintlify for documentation sites, and AIOSEO for WordPress — allowing you to easily create llms.txt or llms-full.txt files to make website content AI-ready. These tools help optimize for AI crawler discovery by providing concise summaries and structured content.

Best llms.txt Generator Tools:

MindtrixAI (Best Overall & Best Free): Live-crawls your actual site, generates an optimized llms.txt file, and uniquely provides an AI readability score that compares your site’s comprehension before and after — no signup, no credit card.

Firecrawl (Best for Large Sites): Generates llms.txt and llms-full.txt from a URL, designed for crawling large sites.

Mintlify (Best for Docs): Creates starter templates for documentation sites and automates llms.txt for documentation.

AIOSEO (Best for WordPress): A WordPress plugin that generates and adds llms.txt files directly to your website.

LLMrefs (Best Quick Tool): A quick online tool to generate structured markdown files for AI visibility.

Writesonic (Best Simple Generator): Free and instant generation for quick implementation.

Fibr AI (Best AI SEO): Converts web content into structured text for better AI indexing.

Key Features to Look For:

Live site crawling instead of blank templates.

AI readability scoring — measure comprehension before and after.

llms-full.txt support for detailed versions of your site’s content.

Output editing to exclude thin pages or staging URLs.

No-login, no-cost access for frictionless deployment.

For most users, MindtrixAI offers the best mix of speed, zero cost, and measurable SEO impact. For WordPress users, AIOSEO remains a solid plugin-based choice.

1. MindtrixAI LLMs.txt Generator — Best Overall (and Completely Free)

If there’s one tool that has redefined what a free llms.txt generator should look like, it’s MindtrixAI. Most “free” tools either gate the good features behind a signup, hand you a blank template you have to fill manually, or output a half-broken file you have to clean up by hand. MindtrixAI does none of that.

You enter your website URL. You click Generate. The tool crawls your live site, identifies your most important pages, and produces a fully structured, AI-optimized llms.txt file — complete with a readability score showing exactly how much better AI models will understand your site after deploying it.

Why MindtrixAI Is the Best LLMs.txt Generator

🌐 Live site crawling — not a blank template. Unlike most “generators” that just hand you a markdown skeleton, MindtrixAI actually crawls your live site, identifies your most crawlable and valuable pages, and builds the file automatically. Zero manual URL auditing.

📊 AI Readability Score (the killer feature). This is what separates MindtrixAI from every other free tool on the market. The generator scores your site’s current AI comprehension and shows the measurable improvement after the llms.txt file is applied — turning a “set and forget” file into a trackable SEO signal. No other free generator offers this.

🆚 Compare & improve existing files. Already have an llms.txt? Paste it in and MindtrixAI compares your current file against AI-readability improvements, so you can upgrade rather than start from scratch.

🚀 100% free, no credit card, no signup required. Just open the tool and use it. No email walls, no “free for the first 5 generations.”

🔐 Skips logins and gated pages. The crawler intelligently focuses on publicly readable, server-rendered pages — exactly what AI models actually consume.

⚡ Under 60 seconds, end-to-end. From URL entry to a deployable file: about a minute, even for content-heavy sites.

📝 Clean, deployment-ready output. Properly formatted markdown structure with a title, site description, and grouped key pages — ready to drop at yourdomain.com/llms.txt .

🧩 Works on any platform. WordPress, Shopify, Webflow, Framer, Next.js ( /public folder), Hugo ( /static ), plain HTML — all supported.

🎯 Built specifically for AI SEO. Designed by the MindtrixAI team to help website owners, SEOs, and developers get indexed accurately by GPTBot, ClaudeBot, PerplexityBot, and Google’s AI Overviews crawlers.

What You Get When You Click “Generate”

A fully-crawled, structured llms.txt file using your live URLs.

A clear before/after AI readability score — a unique signal you cannot get anywhere else for free.

The ability to edit the output before downloading (remove thin pages, staging URLs, or redirect chains).

A copy/download option, plus clear deployment instructions for WordPress, Shopify, Next.js, Hugo, and static hosts.

Best for

Founders, marketers, SEOs, developers, agencies, and content teams who want a frictionless, professional llms.txt file and a measurable SEO signal — without paying or installing anything.

Verdict: If you only try one tool from this list, make it MindtrixAI. It’s the rare free product that genuinely outperforms paid competitors — and the AI readability score alone makes it worth using over every other option in this guide.

👉 Generate your free LLMs.txt now →

2. Firecrawl — Best for Crawling Large Sites

Firecrawl is built around its powerful website crawler, and the llms.txt generator is a natural extension. Drop in a URL and it produces both llms.txt and llms-full.txt by crawling every reachable page.

Strengths: Strong for sites with thousands of pages, developer-friendly API, reliable crawler. Limitations: Heavier than most users need; the free tier has crawl limits, no AI readability scoring, and the output sometimes includes noisy navigation links that need pruning.

3. Mintlify — Best for Documentation Sites

If your site is a documentation portal, Mintlify auto-generates an llms.txt for your docs out of the box. It also offers a clean starter template for teams that want to maintain the file manually.

Strengths: Tight integration with Mintlify-hosted docs, beautiful default structure. Limitations: Only really useful if you’re already using Mintlify for documentation hosting.

4. AIOSEO — Best for WordPress

AIOSEO is the SEO plugin many WordPress users already have installed, and it now ships with an llms.txt generator. It writes the file directly to your site’s root, so there’s no manual upload step.

Strengths: Zero-friction for WordPress, automatic regeneration when content changes. Limitations: WordPress only. The free version is good, but advanced AI-summarization features sit behind the Pro plan.

5. LLMrefs — Best Quick Tool

LLMrefs is a no-frills web app that generates a structured markdown file optimized for AI visibility. Paste, click, copy.

Strengths: Very fast, simple UI, no signup. Limitations: Doesn’t crawl deep, no readability scoring, no llms-full.txt. Best for small sites or single landing pages.

6. Writesonic — Best Simple Generator

Writesonic offers a free instant generator as part of its broader AI marketing suite. It’s solid for a one-time quick implementation.

Strengths: Familiar brand, instant output. Limitations: Output is more basic; no llms-full.txt and no readability score in the free tier.

7. Fibr AI — Best for AI SEO Workflows

Fibr AI focuses on converting web content into structured text designed for better AI indexing across LLMs. If you’re already running an AI SEO workflow, it slots in nicely.

Strengths: Structured output, decent prioritization. Limitations: Free tier is limited; full features require a subscription.

Final Take

The llms.txt standard is rapidly becoming as essential as sitemap.xml. Rising enterprise focus on LLM observability investments further highlights why structured AI-readable content standards are becoming critical for secure and discoverable GenAI deployments.

With ChatGPT commanding 78% of global LLM chatbot market share and only 0.3% of top sites adopting llms.txt so far, this is the rare moment in SEO where early movers get an outsized advantage.

For 99% of users — solo founders, marketers, SEO teams, and developers alike — MindtrixAI’s LLMs.txt Generator is the smartest place to start. It’s free, fast, crawls your real site, and is the only free tool with a built-in AI readability score so you can actually measure the improvement.

Generate yours in under 60 seconds, upload it to your root domain, and let the AI crawlers do the rest. Your future traffic from ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews will thank you.

👉 Generate Free LLMs.txt Now →