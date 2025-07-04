The World’s First At-Home Facial Spa Designed for Daily Use

Quebec, Canada – In a world-first innovation, Canadian startup Frosteam™ has unveiled the world’s first 3-in-1 at-home facial spa now available exclusively on Kickstarter. The device revolutionizes daily skincare rituals by integrating nano-ionic steam cleansing, temperature-regulated cold therapy, and flame-free aromatherapy diffusion into a single high-performance device.

Engineered for daily use, Frosteam delivers a complete at-home facial experience that targets skin health, relaxation, and mental clarity – all in under 10 minutes.

“I wanted a better alternative to the messy ice bowls and ineffective steamers I saw people using at home,” said Ritchie Deraiche, founder of Frosteam. “Frosteam was designed to transform that chaotic moment into a clean, elevated ritual – backed by science, and driven by self-care.”

The At-Home Skincare Revolution Has Arrived

Frosteam introduces a new standard in facial care, combining three powerful treatments into one compact unit:

Hot Steam Mode

Frosteam’s nano-ionic steam technology produces micro-sized steam particles that penetrate deep into the skin for enhanced hydration and detoxification. It boosts blood circulation, supports collagen production, and preps skin for better absorption of serums and moisturizers.

Inspired by cryotherapy, Frosteam’s temperature-regulated cold function visibly reduces puffiness and inflammation, tightens pores, and improves skin elasticity by stimulating blood flow. It also calms the skin post-shave or post-treatment.

Frosteam includes a volcanic lava stone diffuser, allowing for flame-free, passive essential oil diffusion. This delivers a grounding, therapeutic atmosphere that supports relaxation, lowers cortisol, and restores emotional balance.

Together, these features create a holistic, multi-sensory skincare ritual – without the need for multiple tools, treatments, or salon visits.

FEATURE HIGHLIGHTS

Deep-Cleansing Steam:

Nano-ionic particles penetrate deeper for thorough pore cleansing, hydration, and enhanced serum absorption – with no risk of burns.

Delivers spa-grade skin tightening and anti-inflammatory benefits in under 60 secondswith the precision-controlled facial plunge:

Instantly soothes inflammation, tightens pores, and revitalizes your skin.

Aromatherapy with Lava Stone Diffusion:

Passive diffusion of essential oils improves mental clarity, lowers cortisol levels, and creates a calming environment.

Manage every aspect of your session from your phone:

Set aromatherapy timing

Customize LED ambient lighting

Adjust cold plunge temperature presets

Interchangeable Bowl System

A removable water bowl allows for fast, mess-free cleaning and easy water changes – perfect for busy mornings or calming evening rituals.

Built-In Safety & Convenience:

BPA-free, skin-safe materials

No boiling water or messy ice cubes required

Always pre-set and ready for use

Easy to maintain with minimal cleanup

Built-In Mirror and Ambient Light

A large integrated mirror and adjustable LED lighting make grooming, shaving, and skincare routines easier and more immersive.

Enhanced Grooming for All Genders

Ideal for prepping skin before shaving or makeup:

Opens and unclogs pores

Softens facial hair

Supports healthier beard growth and smoother skin

Always Ready

Frosteam is sleek, compact, and always pre-set – ready to use at a moment’s notice.

Designed to Solve Real Skincare Problems

Frosteam was born from a moment of frustration. Founder Ritchie Deraiche found himself bent over a bowl of melting ice water in his kitchen, chasing the benefits of cold plunges – but ending up with a mess and no joy in the process. That raw experience sparked a simple question:

“What if this moment could feel less like a punishment, and more like a ritual?”

That question became Frosteam: the world’s first patented skincare device to fuse clinical-grade cryotherapy and nano steam into one effortless experience.

Unlike makeshift DIY methods or inefficient consumer gadgets, Frosteam offers real results with clinical accuracy, without compromising safety or convenience.

Frosteam’s sleek and elegant design fits seamlessly into any modern bathroom or vanity, elevating both skincare and self-care. Whether used to jumpstart your morning, wind down at night, or reset midday, it’s a powerful ally in daily beauty and mental wellness routines.

Proven Benefits

Independent data and dermatological insights support Frosteam’s performance:

50% reduction in facial puffiness (American Academy of Dermatology)

Leading dermatologists, including Dr. Geeta Yadav, support the use of cold therapy to tighten pores, reduce oiliness, and improve skin texture non-invasively.

Who It’s For

Frosteam is designed for skincare-conscious individuals seeking high-performance, non-invasive solutions. Suitable for all ages and skin types, it meets the growing demand for natural, at-home treatments that combine beauty, wellness, and mental balance.

Availability: Now on Kickstarter

Frosteam is now available for pre-order exclusively on Kickstarter, where backers can access limited launch pricing and be the first to experience the next era of personal skincare.

Shipping is scheduled for late 2025, following successful campaign funding and final production.