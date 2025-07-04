Atmosphere Kanifushi Marks Six Years as Maldives’ Leading Family Resort

Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives Remains The Undisputed Champion Of Maldives Family Holidays With World Travel Award 2025

July 4, 2025: As if last year’s remarkable triumph of being crowned the ‘Maldives Leading Family Resort’ for the fifth consecutive year wasn’t achievement enough, Atmosphere Kanifushi has done it again, claiming the title once more at the World Travel Awards 2025.

“This year’s World Travel Award is a great honour but it has to be said, we’re a very lucky island to have mass appeal to both romantic couples and adventurous families. Whilst some quiet resorts here in the Maldives may appeal to some, and the more active party islands appeal to others, here at Atmosphere Kanifushi we are all about ‘equilibrium’ between peace and tranquillity seamlessly coupled with fun and adventure. “As a long natural island, we are balanced with our lush vegetation resting on the atoll fringe surrounded with a stunning turquoise seascape – but the balancing act is not just the reserve of Mother Nature alone. Winning the Maldives Leading Family Resort accolade for the sixth year takes a lot of hard work and passion. “Our team are relentless to providing the best possible experience for both young and old. By intuitively supporting each guest as an individual, we combine the highest levels of service, relaxation, fun activities along with the true experience of being a castaway here in paradise”, said Mr. Ram Bhoyroo, General Manager of Atmosphere Kanifushi Maldives.

With what is to be believed as one of the highest guest repeater rates in the Maldives, the team at Atmosphere Kanifushi is continually looking at innovation on how to continue to ‘wow’ guests each return visit. From new menus, to live entertainment, there is always something new to discover. Most recently, as a demonstration of the team’s continual investment into the guest experience, a new spa concept was launched that takes relaxation and wellbeing to a whole new level.

The new Essens Spa offers a comprehensive wellness program with immersive spa journeys, yoga and detox sessions, healing rituals, and salon services, and by adopting Atmosphere Kanifushi’s unique family inclusion approach, for younger guests, the Kids Spa Experience offers playful treatments, while teen wellness rituals support youthful skin, growing bodies, and emotional balance.