Tenon Group Appoints Amit Srivastava as Group Head – Human Resources

04th July 2025 : Tenon Group, a leading provider of Integrated Security, Facility Management, and Remote Monitoring & E- Surveillance services with a strong presence across India, the UK, Singapore and Germany, has appointed Mr. Amit Srivastava as Group Head – Human Resources of Tenon Group .

A seasoned HR leader with over 23 years of experience, Amit Srivastava brings deep expertise in Strategic Business Partnering, Talent Management, Employee Engagement, Succession Planning, Change Management, and HR Transformation. His appointment comes at a pivotal time as Tenon Group continues to expand its footprint and invest in building a future-ready workforce aligned with its vision for growth.

As Group Head – HR, Amit will steer initiatives focused on employee experience, talent acquisition, organizational development, and Talent Management. His leadership will be instrumental in shaping a progressive, people-first culture at Tenon.

Amit’s professional journey spans reputed organizations such as Genpact, Hewitt Associates, Dell, Flipkart Internet, and ARTL, where he has made significant contributions to building high-impact HR ecosystems. His strategic thinking and hands-on leadership style make him a valuable addition to the Tenon leadership team.

Commenting on the appointment, Major Manjit Rajain, Global Chairman, Tenon Group , said, “We are delighted to welcome Amit to the Tenon family. His extensive experience across geographies and industries, and his deep understanding of the evolving HR landscape, will play a key role in strengthening our talent strategy and building a high-performance culture across the Group.”