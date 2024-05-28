World No Tobacco Day: Timely Detection Reduces The Fatalities Of Ovarian Cancer

Dr Rajesh Bendre, National Technical Head & Chief Pathologist Apollo Diagnostic, Mumbai

Ovarian cancer is one of the most common cancers in the country that causes the highest number of deaths in women due to lack of timely intervention. It is the need of the hour to catch this cancer at an early stage and improve the quality of life of women battling this cancer. Women above 35 should opt for ROMA along with CA-125 blood and transvaginal ultrasound (TVUS) watch out for symptoms such as pelvic pain, abdominal distress, and bloating, and report to the doctor without any delay.

Ovarian cancer begins in the ovaries and is one of the deadliest cancers causing higher morbidity and mortality rates in the country. The symptoms of it are pelvic and abdominal pain, constant urination, feeling of fullness, lump in the pelvic region, bloating, or constipation. It is seen in the elderly as well as young women aged 30. The risk factors are no pregnancy, early menses, late menopause, tobacco, smoking, late pregnancy, obesity, and family history. The diagnosis of this cancer is often made late as women tend to suffer in silence and avoid seeking help. Early diagnosis and treatment will increase the survival rates of patients.

Tests to detect ovarian cancer: The most vital test for detecting ovarian cancer is the CA-125 blood test which allows measuring the levels of a protein that is high in women with ovarian cancer. It is your doctor who will advise you to opt for this test. Another one is transvaginal ultrasound to provide the diagnosis of ovarian cancer risk. Other tests such as CT scans can help identify abnormalities in the ovaries that may pinpoint cancer. Furthermore, now new diagnostic methods such as liquid biopsies are promising to improve early detection rates and save lives. It is imperative for women after 25 to go for regular ovarian cancer screening and get prompt diagnosis and treatment at the right time. It is better to go for regular screening, check-ups, and follow-ups with the doctor to detect this cancer at the earliest.

Timely treatment is life-saving for patients: The doctor will design a line of treatment based on the symptoms, stage, and location of the tumor. One will be advised surgery in combination with chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or targeted therapy. It is imperative to stick to the guidelines given by the doctor and improve the quality of life. To prevent this cancer, eat well, exercise daily, and say NO to smoking and alcohol.