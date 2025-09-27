Zigly organises free Anti-Rabies vaccine drive, educates on prevention and medication to celebrate World Rabies Day

New Delhi, 27th September 2025: Zigly, (Cosmo First Limited) India’s first tech-enabled omnichannel pet care brand has reinforced its mission to eliminate rabies, ensuring a safe and healthy environment for pets, pet parents and everyone in the community. As part of its community drive, Zigly will provide free anti rabies vaccination across its pet care centres, pan-India on September 28 for all pets.

This initiative is in line with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) World Rabies Day theme – ‘Act now: You, Me, Community’, which aptly describes Zigly’s mission in rebuilding and strengthening rabies control programs, ensuring healthy and loving environment of pets.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr Pankaj Poddar, Group CEO, Cosmo First said, “Our free anti-rabies drive is a testament of our steady action for encouraging responsible pet parenting in our surrounding and safeguarding pets from rabies. As pet parents and members of the community, it is our collective responsibility to be responsive and take preventive actions. Pets and streeties, deserve love and care, for which we educate communities on rabies control and prevention via our Ziglers and other channels.”

According to reports, in 2024, India reported over 37 lakh dog bite cases and around 54 suspected human rabies deaths, with the highest cases reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. Children under 15 years made up nearly 20% of all bite victims in official data.

Recently, Zigly through the community outreach arm – Zigly Foundation organised a vaccination drive in West Patel Nagar, where Ziglers vaccinated 40 community dogs against preventable diseases. Additionally, a rabies and parvo vaccination drive was conducted at Aravalli Apartments, Kalkaji saw 25 community dogs receive vital vaccinations, with an accompanying awareness session for residents on animal welfare.