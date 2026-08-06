Zydus Wellness launches Complan Powerplay, enters ready-to-drink milkshake segment

Aug 06: Zydus Wellness today announced the launch of Complan Powerplay, a ready-to-drink nutritional milkshake marking the brand’s entry into India’s ready-to-drink dairy beverages segment. The launch targets the nutritional needs of children aged 7 to 9, opening a new consumption occasion for Complan in the milkshakes and flavored milk category, which is estimated at ₹1700 crore.

The launch comes amidst a broader shift in children’s consumption habits, as increasingly active lifestyles create nutrition needs beyond traditional mealtimes. Parents are increasingly seeking convenient, nutrient-dense options to support these routines, yet many existing snack and beverage choices are either high in sugar or fall short on meaningful nutrition. Complan Powerplay has been developed to bridge this gap, combining Complan’s trusted nutrition expertise with the convenience of an on-the-go nutritional milkshake.

Alongside the launch, Complan has unveiled its integrated campaign, ‘Har Passion Ko Do Poshan,’ which celebrates and encourages every child’s unique interests. The campaign reinforces the thought that every passion requires optimal nutrition to support children as they move through their everyday pursuits.

Complan Powerplay delivers 10g of high-quality milk protein in every 160 ml serving, along with Calcium and 30% of the recommended daily allowance of Vitamin D2. The formulation also contains prebiotics and is made with no added sugar, preservatives, artificial colours or artificial flavours.

Commenting on the launch, Tarun Arora, CEO & Whole Time Director, Zydus Wellness Ltd., said: “Children’s lifestyles today are fundamentally different from what they were a decade ago, and nutrition solutions must evolve alongside them. At Zydus Wellness, our innovation strategy is centered on identifying emerging consumer behaviours and creating relevant formats that seamlessly fit into everyday life. Complan Powerplay is a natural extension of the brand’s trusted nutrition heritage into a fast-growing adjacent category, allowing us to address new consumption occasions while remaining focused on delivering science-backed nutrition.”

The launch is supported by an integrated marketing campaign across Meta, YouTube, Snapchat and other digital platforms, anchored in a TVC ( https://youtu.be/77hpg42oK1E?si=J-aXsQFsH84b-kdI ) that brings the thought ‘Har Passion Ko Do Poshan’ to life. The film shows children navigating seamlessly between their many passions, from the playground to the dance studio, music class and beyond, while highlighting the role parents play in supporting these aspirations every step of the way. Through this narrative, it positions Complan Powerplay as the nutritional companion that powers every active moment, reinforcing that every passion deserves the right nutrition.

Available in Chocolate and Vanilla variants, the nutritional milkshake is designed to support children through school, sports and hobby occasions through a convenient, balanced nutrition solution.