8 Genius AI-Powered Hacks That Can Save You Thousands on Home Renovations

Expert reveals how tech-savvy upgrades are helping renters and homeowners cut costs this summer on renovations

With summer in full swing, home renovation season is heating up – but so are the costs. However, before you panic over quotes or spend hours choosing between cabinet finishes, there’s some good news: accessible AI-powered tools are quietly changing how Americans upgrade their homes, and helping them to save serious time and money in the process.

According to Jeff Berzolla, the Founder and CEO of Instant Roofer, artificial intelligence is “leveling the playing field” for everyday homeowners. “You don’t need a six-figure budget or a team of designers anymore,” Berzolla says. “With the right tools, you can plan smarter, avoid design mistakes, and make choices that look great and save you money long-term.”

Here, Berzolla has compiled a list of eight genius AI hacks that are slashing renovation costs from roof replacements to kitchen makeovers.

8 Ways AI Can Save You Money On Renovations

Catch Design Mistakes Before They Happen

Tools like Planner 5D or RoomGPT let you virtually test layouts and avoid costly design changes mid-project.

Real-world example: A homeowner building a 5,800-square-foot house in Washington state used AI software called Digs. They virtually moved a planned sports-court box and discovered it wouldn’t fit – before construction. That early intervention helped the contractor avoid miscommunications and likely saved thousands in rework.

AI Roofing Estimates to the Dollar

AI-powered apps like Instant Roofer use aerial imagery and hundreds of data points to generate precise roof measurements and material takeoffs, streamlining estimates and reducing guesswork.

Traditional cost: Asphalt‑shingle roof replacements typically run $4–$11 per sq ft, translating to $9,000–$22,000 for a 2,000 sq ft roof.

AI edge: By comparing AI-derived reports to contractor bids, homeowners have avoided inflated quotes, saving an estimated $2,500 on a major renovation.

“Roofing can quickly become one of the most expensive parts of a renovation, and also one of the easiest to overpay for,” says Berzolla. “With AI tools, homeowners get accurate measurements without climbing a ladder or relying on vague contractor estimates. It’s one of the fastest ways to shave thousands off your project cost, especially during peak summer demand.”

Find Affordable Material Alternatives

AI can be used to suggest budget-friendly options. For example, instead of expensive natural marble, AI can suggest high-quality quartz-look tiles or engineered stone that offer a similar aesthetic but at a fraction of the price.

Homeowners choosing quartz-look porcelain tile over natural marble can typically save $20–$50 per square foot. For a standard 50-square-foot kitchen countertop or backsplash, this can mean savings of $1,000–$2,500, without sacrificing durability or style.

“AI helps homeowners make smarter choices,” says Berzolla. “It finds those hidden gems – materials that look high-end but won’t blow your budget.”

Automate and Compare Quotes Instantly

Services like Houzz Pro AI provide real-time quotes from multiple contractors. By leveraging AI, the platform can convert detailed project information, 2D floor plans, or takeoffs into comprehensive estimates with just a few clicks or even voice prompts.

Traditional cost: Creating a professional estimate for a mid-size renovation typically requires hours of manual measurements, calculations, and document formatting, with turnaround times ranging from several days to over a week.

AI edge: While exact savings depend on the project, industry reports and user feedback suggest that homeowners and pros commonly save between 10–30% on renovation costs by identifying and avoiding inflated quotes, amounting to $2,000–$6,000 or more on a typical mid-size remodel.

Optimize Layout for Beauty and Budget

Tools like Reimagine Home recommend layouts that cut costs by avoiding expensive rerouting (e.g., plumbing).

Traditional cost: A typical 10×10 kitchen remodel costs between $150–$250 per sq ft, totaling around $24,000. Major cost drivers include moving plumbing lines or gas connections, which can add thousands to the project.

AI edge: AI tools recommend layouts that keep plumbing and major appliances in their existing locations whenever possible, significantly reducing labor and material costs. In one example, a homeowner saved approximately $2,500 by following an AI-generated plan that avoided moving the sink and dishwasher, thus eliminating the need for expensive plumbing changes.

“Small layout tweaks can make a huge difference in renovation costs,” says Berzolla. “By keeping plumbing and appliances where they are, you avoid expensive rerouting that can quickly max out your budget.”

AI‑Powered Color Perfect Picks

AI-powered apps like Sherwin-Williams’ ColorSnap Visualizer can help homeowners and professionals select paint colors with confidence by simulating how colors will appear under different lighting conditions.

Without such a tool, homeowners often repaint entire rooms after realizing the chosen color doesn’t work – an error that can cost up to $2,400 for a professional repaint in a standard kitchen, according to industry averages.

Flag Unnecessary Tear‑Outs

AI inspection tools can identify elements that don’t need replacement, helping homeowners and contractors avoid unnecessary tear-outs and the associated costs.

Real-world example: A 15-story housing block inspection using AI-powered drones produced a complete defect map in just 72 hours—something that would have taken weeks using traditional scaffolding.

This could look like direct savings of $12,000–$24,000 per project on inspection costs alone. Additionally, by flagging only genuine issues, AI analysis helps avoid unnecessary facade tear-outs and repairs, further reducing project costs.

Spot Energy Inefficiencies Before You Renovate

AI platforms like Ekotrope are revolutionizing how builders, designers, and homeowners identify and address energy inefficiencies in homes, before costly renovations begin.

Real-world example: In the Green Key Village project, Ekotrope’s modeling enabled the developer to right-size solar arrays and insulation, saving tens of thousands of dollars by avoiding overbuilt systems and unnecessary upgrades.

“Energy efficiency is often an afterthought in renovations… until the bills start rolling in,” says Berzolla. “Catching inefficiencies before construction saves money and makes your home more comfortable long-term.”

Jeff Berzolla, home renovation expert at Instant Roofer, commented:

“Most people overspend on renovations not because of one major mistake, but through a buildup of small, preventable decisions. Common budget breakers include unnecessary layout changes, choosing high-end materials without exploring alternatives, and underestimating labor or delivery costs. Moving plumbing fixtures, selecting imported finishes, or misjudging timelines can each add thousands to the final bill.

“AI helps prevent these issues by flagging costly decisions early, offering layout and material alternatives, and generating accurate, location-specific quotes. By bringing clarity and foresight to the process, AI allows homeowners to make informed choices and avoid the most common – and costly – renovation traps.”