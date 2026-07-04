When Being Fired Without Cause May Be Illegal in Texas

Losing a job can be stressful, especially when the termination seems sudden or unfair. Many Texas employees are surprised to learn that employers can generally terminate workers without providing a reason. However, there are important exceptions where a termination without cause may violate state or federal law.

Even though Texas follows an at-will employment doctrine, employees can still be fired wrongfully under certain circumstances. When a termination is based on discrimination, retaliation, or other unlawful reasons, an employer may face legal consequences. Understanding these exceptions can help workers recognize when their rights may have been violated.

Understanding At-Will Employment in Texas

Texas is an at-will employment state. This means that, in most situations, an employer can terminate an employee at any time and for almost any reason, or for no reason at all.

Likewise, employees are generally free to leave their jobs without notice. However, at-will employment does not give employers unlimited power. State and federal laws prohibit certain types of terminations regardless of the at-will relationship.

Termination Based on Discrimination

One of the most common exceptions involves workplace discrimination. Employers cannot terminate workers because of protected characteristics such as race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability, or genetic information.

Federal protections are established under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (42 U.S.C. § 2000e et seq.). If an employee can demonstrate that their termination was motivated by discrimination, they may have grounds for a wrongful termination claim.

Retaliation for Protected Activities

Employees also have legal protections when they engage in certain protected activities. For example, an employer generally cannot terminate a worker for reporting discrimination, participating in an investigation, or filing a workplace complaint.

Retaliation claims can arise when an employer takes adverse action against an employee for exercising a legal right. In many cases, provingretaliation involves showing a connection between the protected activity and the termination.

Whistleblower and Public Policy Protections

Some employees are protected when they report unlawful conduct. While private-sector protections may vary depending on the circumstances, certain workers may have legal remedies if they are terminated for reporting violations of the law.

Texas courts have also recognized a narrow public policy exception. Employers generally cannot terminate employees solely for refusing to perform an illegal act. This exception helps prevent workers from being forced to choose between their jobs and obeying the law.

Violations of Employment Contracts

Not all employment relationships are purely at-will. Some employees work under written contracts that specify the circumstances under which termination can occur.

If an employer dismisses an employee in violation of a valid employment agreement, the employee may have a breach of contract claim. The specific language of the contract often plays a critical role in determining whether the termination was lawful.

Family and Medical Leave Protections

Eligible employees may be protected when taking leave for qualifying family or medical reasons. Employers generally cannot terminate workers simply because they exercised their rights under the Family and Medical Leave Act.

The Family and Medical Leave Act (29 U.S.C. § 2615) prohibits employers from interfering with protected leave rights or retaliating against employees for using those benefits. Violations may result in legal liability for the employer.

What Employees Should Do After a Suspected Wrongful Termination

Employees who believe they were unlawfully terminated should preserve relevant evidence. This may include emails, performance reviews, disciplinary records, and communications related to the termination.

Documenting important details can help establish a timeline of events. Consulting an employment attorney may also help workers understand their legal options and potential remedies.

Key Takeaways