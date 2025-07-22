CISI and HKSI Institute Collaborate to Advance Ethical AI Skills in Hong Kong’s Financial Services

The Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute (HKSI Institute) and the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) have collaborated on a new programme aimed at enhancing learners’ understanding of ethical issues when using artificial intelligence (AI).

The programme is now available on the HKSI Institute learning platform, offering three modules from the award-winning CISI Certificate in Ethical Artificial Intelligence to HKSI Institute’s network of learners.

After successfully completing each module, learners will be awarded a digital certificate co-branded with the HKSI Institute’s and CISI’s logos.

HKSI Institute is a professional membership organisation dedicated to advancing the financial services industry by promoting, raising, and reinforcing the highest standards through training, examinations, and member engagement.

Educational charity and professional body the CISI offer qualifications and lifelong e-learning opportunities for those working or aspiring to work in global capital markets, financial planning and wealth management professions.

Tracy Vegro, OBE CISI Chief Executive Officer said: “We’re delighted to partner with HKSI Institute to help support their members and practitioners in their AI learning journey. As AI becomes more advanced and adopted more widely, there are concerns emerging about issues such as bias, transparency, accountability and safety. This programme will help professionals to understand the issues, challenges and opportunities presented by the use of AI in global financial services.”

Ruth Kung, HKSI Institute Chief Executive said: “We are pleased to collaborate again with CISI to offer these timely modules, which introduce AI and its development trends, explore professional codes of conduct, examine the technical, operational, and ethical risks of AI systems, and outline effective risk management strategies. With a global perspective and expert-driven content, the modules provide future-ready insights and practical approaches to address real-world challenges and advance professional standards.”