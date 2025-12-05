Newark, Delaware–(Newsfile Corp. – December 4, 2025) – Alsona introduces a first-of-its-kind curated platform featuring verified specialists in LinkedIn growth, profile optimization, lead generation, and content strategy, designed to help professionals quickly identify and engage experts with measurable, validated results.

Alsona Unveils the First Curated LinkedIn Expert Directory

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/276354_d6fb7c0e84c419ac_002full.jpg

Alsona, a fast-growing SaaS platform known for AI-driven LinkedIn automation and outreach technology, announced the launch of its LinkedIn Expert Directory, the first curated marketplace designed to help companies easily discover the top 1% of LinkedIn experts.

The new directory offers a verified selection of strategists, content creators, lead gen experts and personal branding professionals. Each expert is vetted through Alsona’s screening framework, which evaluates measurable results, client outcomes, years of experience, specialization depth, and platform expertise.

“If someone needs help with LinkedIn, this is now the place to start,” said Jaclyn Curtis, CEO of Alsona. “People have been forced to sift through an overcrowded market full of unverified providers. We fixed that. Every expert listed has real, validated results that professionals can evaluate before they connect.”

Why the LinkedIn Expert Directory Matters

LinkedIn has rapidly become one of the most influential growth channels for businesses, but demand for credible specialists now far exceeds visibility. Businesses often struggle to identify authentic experts capable of generating pipeline, improving brand presence, or optimizing profiles for conversion. Alsona’s directory addresses this gap by delivering:

Centralized discovery of vetted professionals with proven results across growth, branding, and lead generation.

Skill-based filtering that connects companies with specialists aligned to a specific challenge, whether it’s content strategy, outreach, profile optimization, demand generation, and more.

Transparent review data and work histories to support informed decision-making.

A verified environment where experts are manually screened to ensure high-quality, outcome-driven service.

The directory is accessible to businesses, agencies, founders, recruiters, coaches, and anyone seeking LinkedIn support. Expert applicants can also submit profiles for consideration, with each submission reviewed by Alsona’s internal evaluation team to maintain strict quality standards.

A New Layer to Alsona’s Ecosystem

The LinkedIn Expert Directory expands Alsona’s mission to make LinkedIn growth more accessible, trustworthy, and results-driven. By integrating human expertise into its ecosystem, Alsona bridges the gap between AI-powered execution and the strategic insight required to scale on LinkedIn – an approach increasingly favored across the modern B2B landscape.

The directory is now live at alsona.com/linkedin-experts.

About Alsona

Alsona is a rapidly growing LinkedIn automation and outreach platform used by B2B companies, marketing agencies, recruiters, coaches,software companies, and global teams. The platform combines AI-powered content workflows, outreach sequencing, lead generation tools, and now, a curated directory of verified LinkedIn experts. Alsona enables organizations to expand visibility, accelerate pipeline, and drive predictable revenue across LinkedIn and email channels.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/276354