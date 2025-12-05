Kaya Strengthens Its Presence in Tamil Nadu with the Launch of Its Second Clinic in Coimbatore

Coimbatore, Dec 05: Kaya, India’s most trusted dermatologist-led clinic chain, announces the opening of its second clinic in Coimbatore, further cementing its presence in “Manchester of the South.” Following the success of its first clinic at Skanda Square, Kaya’s new space on DB Road is a testament to the city’s growing demand for advanced, science-backed skincare.

The expansion is driven by Coimbatore’s rising business community, influx from nearby cities, and a discerning clientele that values skincare and expert-led personal care. DB Road, renowned for its accessibility and vibrant retail landscape, offers Kaya the ideal setting to serve clients seeking premium, customised dermatology solutions.

Designed as a high-tech, calming sanctuary, the new clinic offers Kaya’s full range of advanced services, including pigmentation correction, acne and scar reduction, laser hair reduction, anti-ageing treatments, hair restoration, and medi-facials, all led by board-certified dermatologists. The clinic’s approach is tailored to address Coimbatore’s unique environmental challenges, such as dust and sun exposure, ensuring every client receives personalised, science-backed care.

Dr Saranya B, Consultant Dermatologist and Medical Advisor, Kaya Limited, said, “With the launch of our new DB Road clinic, we’re making advanced dermatology more accessible to the people of Coimbatore and nearby cities. Residents often face skin issues exacerbated by local environmental factors. At the DB Road clinic, we’ve developed targeted solutions to help all age groups achieve healthier and more resilient skin.”

Coimbatore’s blend of tradition and progress makes it a standout market for premium dermatology. Our expansion here reflects our commitment to serving high-growth cities that value expert-led, science-based skincare. With our second clinic, we’re deepening our connection with a city that embodies confidence, progress, and self-care,

Kaya’s growing footprint in Tamil Nadu underscores its mission to make trusted dermatology accessible across India’s new centres of growth. The Coimbatore DB Road clinic marks a milestone in both expansion and empathy, bringing expert care, innovation, and genuine connection to every skin story.