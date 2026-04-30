FendX Engages Innovotech for Regulatory Pathway Assessment of Its Coated Foley Catheter Program

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – April 29, 2026) – FendX Technologies Inc. (CSE: FNDX) (OTCQB: FDXTF) (FSE: E8D0) (the “Company” or “FendX“), a technology company developing surface-protection solutions to reduce the spread of harmful pathogens, announces that it has entered into an agreement dated April 28, 2026, with Innovotech Labs Corporation (“Innovotech”) (TSXV: IOT) (OTCQB: IOTCF) to support regulatory planning for its coated catheter program.

Under the agreement, Innovotech will conduct regulatory research to determine the appropriate U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) classification and regulatory pathway for FendX’s coated Foley catheter product currently in development. The scope of work will include an assessment of regulatory requirements outlining the recommended FDA regulatory pathway.

Dr. Carolyn Myers, CEO of FendX, states, “Engaging Innovotech to evaluate the FDA regulatory pathway is an important step in advancing our coated Foley catheter program toward commercialization. Establishing a clear and efficient regulatory strategy is critical as we continue development of this technology, which is being designed to reduce bacterial growth and infection risk associated with Foley catheter use.” Dr. Myers continues, “Following determination of the regulatory pathway, a next step will be to conduct antimicrobial testing, and the Company would potentially engage Innovotech to provide these services using their advanced methodologies to produce application-specific data to support our further development efforts.”

About FendX Technologies Inc.

FendX is a surface protection company developing innovative solutions to help reduce the spread of harmful pathogens in everyday environments. Leveraging proprietary technologies, the Company is advancing a portfolio of protective surface coatings, including a liquid-based nano-coating technology and a specialized Foley catheter coating. The Company is focussed on building a robust intellectual property portfolio in the surface protection space and is committed to identifying and advancing new technologies and materials that enhance hygiene and safety across healthcare, consumer and commercial settings.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

“Carolyn Myers”

Carolyn Myers

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For more information, please visit https://fendxtech.com/ and the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including with respect to: the plans of the Company; statements regarding the proposed development plans for each of its liquid surface coating and catheter coating products; statements regarding the assessment of the regulatory requirements and advancing the Foley catheter coating program toward commercialization; statements regarding the next step of conducting antimicrobial testing and potentially engage Innovotech for such services; and any pathogen reduction benefits related thereto. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks which may cause actual results and the Company’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including: risks that the Company will not complete financings or raise sufficient funds to complete all of its planned activities; risks that the Company’s products may not perform as, or have the benefits, expected; risks related to research and development activities; risks that the Company’s products may not be accepted and adopted by the public; the risk that the Company will not obtain necessary approvals and/or clearances as anticipated or at all; the effects of government regulation on the Company’s business; risks associated with the Company’s ability to obtain and protect rights to its intellectual property; risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s ability to raise additional capital; and other factors beyond the Company’s control. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of such factors on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure outlined in the Company’s filings with the British Columbia Securities Commission on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295078