Loopio Appoints Joanna Kmiec as Chief People Officer to Lead Next Phase of Global Growth

TORONTO, October 16, 2025 – Loopio, the leading response-management platform trusted by 1700+ customers and many of the world’s leading brands, has appointed Joanna Kmiec as Chief People Officer (CPO). The addition of this executive role underscores Loopio’s evolution into its next phase of growth—where technology, innovation, and people intersect to meet the accelerating pace of global business.

Kmiec brings more than 20 years of experience leading people operations at high-growth global organizations, driving organizational development, M&A, talent strategy, and culture transformation. Most recently, she was the Global SVP, People & Culture at Elastic Path and VP and Global Head of People and Culture at Maropost, where she helped align people strategy with rapid technological expansion. Kmiec is also actively fueling the growth of the tech startup community by guiding founders with strategic product and GTM insight to support the next generation of progressive ventures.

“As Loopio accelerates into its next stage of growth, having the right leadership to support and scale our global team is critical,” said Zak Hemraj, CEO and Co-Founder of Loopio. “Joanna’s global perspective and ability to build high-performing, values-driven teams will strengthen the bridge between our people, purpose, and pace of innovation. Our employees remain the heart of everything we do, and we’re excited to have Joanna help guide that continued evolution.”

The CPO role ensures that Loopio’s people strategy scales in tandem with its product innovation and operational growth, reinforcing the company’s commitment to leadership development, inclusion, and a connected global culture.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Loopio at such a pivotal moment,” said Joanna Kmiec, Chief People Officer of Loopio. “Loopio’s purpose-driven culture and ambitious growth trajectory make this an inspiring opportunity. I look forward to partnering with the leadership team to empower Loopers globally and support the company’s next chapter of innovation and impact.”