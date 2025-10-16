Shri Krishna Leela Collection Presented to Shri Vishal V. Sharma, Ambassador of India to UNESCO, Paris

Paris, France | October 2025

In a deeply inspiring and soulful meeting, Shri Prashant Kumar, Founder of Ramalaya Foundation and JPSR Prabhu Shriram – Incense With A Story, presented the Shri Krishna Leela Collection to Shri Vishal V. Sharma, Ambassador and Permanent Delegate of India to UNESCO, Paris, as part of the ongoing International Samarpan of Shri Krishna Leela across Europe.

The meeting took place at the Embassy of India’s Permanent Delegation to UNESCO in Paris, where the two dignitaries engaged in a heartfelt exchange on the timeless relevance of India’s spiritual and cultural heritage in contemporary global discourse.

During the interaction, Ambassador Vishal V. Sharma shared profound reflections on India’s civilizational philosophy, its spiritual depth, and the enduring role of culture in building bridges of understanding among nations. His encouragement and insights reaffirmed India’s vision of sharing its ‘Cultural Fragrance with the World’ — a message that lies at the heart of the Shri Krishna Leela Collection.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Prashant Kumar said, “Meeting Ambassador Vishal Sharma ji was a moment of inspiration and gratitude. His deep understanding of Indian philosophy and his commitment to promoting India’s cultural narrative globally embody the spirit of what the Shri Krishna Leela Collection stands for — devotion, art, and consciousness. The Ambassador’s guidance will remain a source of strength in our ongoing journey to present India’s fragrance and stories to the world.”

The Shri Krishna Leela Collection — a confluence of art, fragrance, and storytelling — celebrates ten divine Leelas of Lord Krishna, expressed through traditional Pattachitra art, ancient aromatic recipes, and interpretive narratives. It serves as a sensory ambassador of India’s ethos — blending spirituality, craftsmanship, and devotion into a contemporary cultural experience.

The presentation to Ambassador Vishal V. Sharma marks a significant milestone in the Shri Krishna Leela International Samarpan Series, following its earlier cultural launches in India, London, Paris, and Copenhagen. The initiative reflects Ramalaya’s mission to build a bridge between Indian heritage and global consciousness, through fragrance as a universal language of peace, balance, and harmony.