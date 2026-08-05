Aashsyein: A Journey Towards Inclusion, Independence & Belonging

Founded on 1st August 2021 in Pune by Pooja Nahar and Pooja Narang, Aashsyein was born from a shared dream—to create a nurturing and inclusive space where neurodiverse individuals are accepted for who they are, celebrated for their strengths, and empowered to reach their fullest potential.

What began with just four children has, over the last five years, grown into a thriving family of 150+ children, adults, and their families, united by trust, hope, and the belief that every individual deserves opportunities to learn, grow, and belong.

At Aashsyein , we provide holistic support across every stage of development through academics, life skills, behaviour management, NIOS education, vocational and employment training, helping individuals build confidence, independence , and meaningful futures.

As our journey evolved, we were joined by Shilpa Pagar, a special needs parent whose personal experiences and passion for inclusion resonated deeply with our vision. Believing wholeheartedly in Aashsyein ’s mission, she partnered with us to establish Aashsyein Vishal Nagar, our second branch in Pune, where she serves as the Co-founder, extending our dream of creating more inclusive communities for neurodiverse individuals and their families.

Today, Aashsyein is more than a centre—it is a community built on acceptance, compassion, and the unwavering belief that every individual has the ability to learn, contribute, and shine when given the right support.

At Aashsyein , we don’t just teach skills—we nurture confidence, create opportunities, and build a future where every individual belongs.

Founders message

Aashayein was built on one simple belief—that every individual deserves to be accepted, understood, and given the opportunity to thrive. What started as a dream with four children has today become a family of over 150 individuals. We remain committed to creating a world where neurodiversity is celebrated, abilities are nurtured, and every milestone is cherished. This is not just our mission—it is our life’s purpose.”