Advancing Sustainability – Panel Discussion on Gross Environmental Product (GEP) at IIT Roorkee

IIT Roorkee, 8th October 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, in collaboration with the Himalayan Environmental Studies and Conservation Organization (HESCO), organized a panel discussion on the Gross Environmental Product (GEP). The main objective was to raise awareness about ecological issues and emphasize the need for a comprehensive strategy to shift from GDP-based economic growth parameters to GEP measures for defining development. Many participants believed that economic stability cannot be achieved as long as we continue to ignore ecological sustainability.

The program began at 10:00 AM with a welcome address by Professor Ashish Pandey of the Department of Water Resources Development and Management at IIT Roorkee, followed by a brief introduction of Padma Bhushan Dr. Anil P. Joshi, a renowned environmentalist and founder of the Dehradun-based voluntary organization Himalayan Environmental Studies and Conservation Organization (HESCO).

Dr. Joshi discussed in detail the topic, its context, and the need for such a development parameter in today’s times. He emphasized the complementarity of this concept with other existing parameters and suggested how adopting GEP as a method of measurement can balance development with the much-needed environmental conservation. Speaking about the necessity of implementing measures to prevent ecological damage globally, HESCO founder Padma Bhushan Dr. Anil P. Joshi said, “We cannot deny the immediate economic development needs for a large population in the country, but at the same time, we cannot ignore ecological needs. Our emphasis on commercialization has pushed ecological issues to the back burner. Rationality lies in balancing the economy and ecology. Only a stable ecology can bring about sustained economic growth. We all need to think about this subject and come together.”

Dr. Shivam Joshi from HESCO gave a presentation on GEP, explaining its importance and discussing his research work.

On the occasion, IIT Roorkee’s Director, Professor Kamal Kishore Pant, appreciated the GEP initiative and, discussing environmental conservation and its importance, said, “Our fundamental needs are food, energy, and water. If we want to save the future, we should utilize these three resources in a limited and appropriate manner. Additionally, we need to make society aware of environmental issues.”

In the inaugural session, Mr. Satya Prakash Dobhal (Director, ITM Mussoorie), Dr. M. Madhu (Director, Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation), Prof. Durgesh Pant (Director General, UCOST Dehradun), Mr. Raj Shekhar Joshi (Vice President, SETU, Government of Uttarakhand), Prof. Shishir Sinha (Director General, CIPET), and Prof. Akshay Dwivedi (Dean of Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy, IIT Roorkee) also shared their views.

After the inaugural session, a panel discussion was organized where various speakers discussed their respective topics. The program was conducted by Alok Shukla, and the vote of thanks was delivered by Professor Vinay Sharma of the Department of Management Studies at IIT Roorkee.