Logitech Unveils Its Biggest Enterprise Launch Ever: More Power, More Future-Proofed Rooms for the AI Revolution

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — October 14, 2026 — Logitech has unveiled the largest enterprise product launch in company history, engineered to equip companies for the AI revolution. Headlined by Logitech Rally Bar 2, Rally System 2 Pro, and Sound Shape technology, the new portfolio brings advanced compute, intelligence and sensing into more workspaces to support the next decade of intelligent collaboration.

“This second generation of smart video collaboration devices is Logitech’s answer to a new, dual mandate for IT: Deliver exceptional meeting experiences today while preparing for an AI-powered tomorrow,” said Henry Levak, general manager of Team Workspace Solutions at Logitech.

“AI-powered workspaces will be most valuable when they make collaboration feel effortless and fit the way organizations actually work,” said Murad Ali, Head of Middle East & Central Asia, Logitech for Business. “For Middle Eastern organizations, where teams often collaborate across cities, countries and cultures, the next generation of intelligent meeting rooms can help every voice be heard, every space work harder, and every meeting feel more connected. Logitech’s new portfolio is an important step toward that future.”

Rally Bar 2: A Market Leader, Reinvented for the AI era

Rally Bar 2 is the successor to the industry-leading Rally Bar, now supercharged by a Qualcomm chipset that offers four times more edge AI processing power than various other video bars on the market.

A custom-designed lens and 1-inch sensor bring stunning visual clarity, and AI-powered Right Sound 3 brings studio-quality audio to meeting rooms. Embedded sensors automate the workplace by booking meetings when people walk in and provide occupancy data to help leaders make informed decisions about real estate.

With its sleek design, Rally Bar 2 can easily be installed by one person in just minutes. It is housed in an aluminum unibody for easier recycling.

Certified for Microsoft Teams, Zoom Rooms, and Google Meet, and built on Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP), Rally Bar 2 merges Microsoft’s enterprise-grade security standards with Logitech’s room intelligence and signature meeting experiences.

Rally System 2 Pro: Mastering Massive Spaces

A chronic pain point for IT is delivering quality, AI-driven meeting experiences in large, multi-purpose spaces–rooms. These spaces may constitute only a fraction of the building but consume the majority of IT effort. Logitech Rally System 2 Pro is a modular new solution that dramatically simplifies multi-vendor setups in complex and divisible rooms, making Logitech a one-stop-shop for all spaces, from small to extra-large rooms.

Introducing Sound Shape: Audio That Defies Expectations

High-value spaces like executive boardrooms and training rooms are historically tricky to outfit with audio. Logitech’s Rally Speaker 2 Pro and Rally Speaker 2 Max house groundbreaking new Sound Shape audio technology. Sound Shape uses focused acoustic beams to precisely direct sound toward listeners throughout the room. The result is evenly distributed sound across a 20-meter (about 65 feet) space–a feat only partially achieved previously by costly and complex ceiling speaker array installations.

Next-generation product highlights:

● Rally Bar 2: Video bar for medium to large rooms, with next-generation processing power; 4-speaker system, 6 beamforming mics, occupancy detection and environmental sensing.

● Rally System 2 Pro: Modular video conferencing system for large, complex, and divisible rooms, includes:

○ RoomMate 2 Pro: A Qualcomm-powered compute box running up to three 4K displays, multiple cameras, speakers, and mic pods across Android, PC, or BYOD setups.

○ Rally AI Camera Pro: A dual-camera device combining a wide-angle 1-inch sensor with Logitech’s legendary optical PTZ camera design.

○ Rally Speaker 2: Linear, 7-driver beaming networked speaker delivers the same volume and intelligibility in the back of the room as it does in the front.

○ Logitech Link: Native AV-over-IP tech that links Logitech devices using simple Category cables—no external extender and no PoE injectors.

○ Right Sight 3: Smarter multi-camera tracking that uses multiple wall-mounted or center-of-table cameras and angles to automatically capture the best view of the room.

● Rally Speaker 2 Pro: Soundbar with 32 micro-drivers evenly distributes sound throughout large rooms via Logitech’s new Sound Shape audio technology.

● Rally Speaker 2 Max: Soundbar with 64 micro-drivers evenly distributes sound throughout extra large 20m (65-foot) rooms via new Logitech’s unique Sound Shape audio technology.

Also new:

● Tap IP 2: Brighter, smarter, network-connected meeting room touch controller.

● Tap Scheduler 2: Room scheduling panel with brighter display, higher-resolution, upgraded compute and built-in motion sensor.

Pricing and Availability

Rally Bar 2, Tap IP 2, and Tap Scheduler 2 are rolling out globally now. Rally System 2 Pro, RoomMate 2 Pro, and the Rally Speaker 2 lineup will be available in Summer 2027. Right Sight 3 camera switching capability will be available in the second half of 2027 as a free CollabOS software update. For more details, please visit www.logitech.comor check with your local or online retailer.