Akhil Bharatiya Jansangh Concludes National Conference Marking Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s 126th Birth Anniversary

New Delhi, July 5, 2026

Akhil Bharatiya Jansangh organised a National Conference on Sunday at the Deputy Speaker Hall, Constitution Club of India, New Delhi, to commemorate the 126th birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee. The event witnessed the participation of the organisation’s national and state office-bearers, workers, academicians, social leaders, and intellectuals from across the country, who paid floral tributes to Dr. Mookerjee and reaffirmed their commitment to carrying forward his nationalist ideals.

The conference was convened and conducted by Mr. Rugeshwar Khandwal, Assam State President of Akhil Bharatiya Jansangh and Convenor of the National Conference. Welcoming the guests and delegates from across the country, he said that such a large national gathering of the organisation had taken place after a long time, with participation from several states.

Former Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Mr. Praful Dwarkadas Goradia attended the event as the Chief Guest. In his address, he spoke about Indian culture and the philosophy of nationalism rooted in Hindutva, stating that India’s civilisational ethos has always been one of social harmony and unity. He also referred to his newly published book, “Ram Rajya,” and said it presents a fresh perspective on the Indian model of governance.

The conference was presided over by Acharya Dr. Bharat Bhushan Pandey, National President of Akhil Bharatiya Jansangh. In his presidential address, he said that Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee dedicated his entire life to safeguarding national unity, cultural nationalism, and democratic values. He added that Dr. Mookerjee’s ideals remain equally relevant today and should be carried forward to the younger generation.

In his welcome address, Mr. Rugeshwar Khandwal described Dr. Mookerjee’s life and legacy as a source of inspiration for the youth of the country. He said that the message of placing national interest above all else continues to be highly relevant. He also appealed to the Central Government, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Government of Assam to work together with organisations sharing similar ideological values and to accord due recognition to the historical role and contribution of Akhil Bharatiya Jansangh.

Among those who addressed the gathering were National General Secretary Desh Kumar Kaushik, National Education Minister A. J. Sharma, V. K. Ramnarendri, Sudesh Bhardwaj, Uttar Pradesh President Kundi Pandey, Jammu & Kashmir Unit President Dr. Bharat Roshan Pandey, Gopalbhai Patel from Gujarat, Ashwini Datta, Anil Kumar Sharma, Santosh Tiwari, Dr. Monika Rathore, Dr. Suresh Bhardwaj, Dr. Jyoti Yatri, Dr. Goldie Khanna, Dr. Ravi Srivastava, C. S. Rao, and several other national and state office-bearers from different parts of the country.

The speakers observed that Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s contribution towards national integration, education, good governance, and the strengthening of democratic values remains a significant chapter in India’s history. They called upon the youth to draw inspiration from his life, vision, and unwavering commitment to nation-building.

Delegates and workers from Delhi, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Gujarat, and several other states participated in the conference. The programme concluded with a renewed pledge towards nation-building and resonated with slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Akhil Bharatiya Jansangh.”