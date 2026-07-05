National Drone Summit 2026 Unveils Cooperative-Led Drone Ecosystem to Create 2 Lakh Rural Drone Entrepreneurs

New Delhi, July 5, 2026:

India took a significant step towards building a cooperative-led drone ecosystem with the successful hosting of the National Drone Summit 2026 at The Leela Palace, New Delhi. Organised by Drone Tech Multi-State Cooperative Society Ltd. in partnership with NSDC, the summit brought together policymakers, industry leaders, cooperatives, academia, and rural stakeholders under the theme “From Policy to Prosperity.”

A key highlight of the summit was the launch of three transformative national initiatives aimed at strengthening India’s drone ecosystem through cooperation, entrepreneurship, and skill development. The initiatives align with the vision of “Sahkar Se Samriddhi” and Viksit Bharat 2047.

The summit launched the Drone Tech Multi-State Cooperative Society Ltd., India’s first sector-focused multi-state cooperative for the drone industry. The Society will unite manufacturers, entrepreneurs, pilots, training institutions, startups, farmers, and service providers to promote collaboration and sustainable growth.

Another major announcement was the National Mission “1 Panchayat – 1 Drone Udyami,” which aims to create 2 lakh drone entrepreneurs across 2 lakh agriculture-based Panchayats over the next five years. The mission will expand drone services at the grassroots while generating employment and improving agricultural productivity.

The organisers also announced the establishment of 75 Advanced Skill Centres in partnership with NSDC. Set up across universities, engineering colleges, polytechnics, and Government ITIs, these centres will provide training in Drone Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, GIS & Remote Sensing, Electric Mobility, and other emerging technologies.

The summit was attended by prominent dignitaries, including Shri Tarun Chugh, Shri Kamlesh Paswan, Shri Mahipal Dhanda, Shri R.K. Gupta, Shri Anant Prakash Pandey, and Prof. Rajive Kumar, reflecting strong support from government, academia, and the cooperative sector.

The National Drone Technology Exhibition 2026 showcased innovations in agriculture drones, Make in India manufacturing, Drone-as-a-Service, pilot training, AI and GIS solutions, and drone financing. The exhibition attracted participation from government bodies, industry leaders, financial institutions, universities, cooperatives, and entrepreneurs.

A press conference held during the summit outlined the roadmap for the newly launched cooperative, the implementation of the Panchayat-level drone mission, and the rollout of the Advanced Skill Centres. Speakers emphasised collaboration as the key to building a robust and inclusive drone ecosystem.

The successful conclusion of the summit marks a significant step towards creating a cooperative-led, technology-driven drone ecosystem that will strengthen rural livelihoods, create employment opportunities, and contribute to India’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.