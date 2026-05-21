Amazon in to add 100 Plus premium beauty brands in 2026 expansion

Bengaluru, May 21 :
Amazon.in, India’s largest online beauty store, today announced the expansion of its premium beauty selection, with over 100 new brands set to go live on Amazon.in in 2026. These include Dolce & Gabbana, Laura Mercier, Elemis, Urban Decay, Aveda, La Roche Posay, Biodance, Eucerin, Paula’s Choice, Riifs, Anessa and more. As demand for international beauty brands accelerates across India, new launches this year will also extend to Japanese, Australian, French beauty and Middle Eastern fragrance brands like Anessa, Kokebana, Mystiqare, Goat Soaps, KANS, One Leaf and more. This Prime Day in July, customers can look forward to exciting new launches, great offers and blockbuster deals across beauty products from both global and homegrown premium brands on Amazon.in.
“India’s beauty industry is seeing a clear shift from availability-led shopping to more intentional, discovery-led consumption, driven by growing awareness of global beauty trends. On Amazon, premium beauty is growing 50% YoY, with demand for K-beauty and French pharmacy nearly doubling year-over-year. We’re seeing more than 50% of this demand come from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities such as Thrissur, Dehradun, Patiala, Guwahati and Kolhapur a strong signal that premium beauty aspiration is penetrating deep across Bharat. While we’ve invested in widening selection for diverse needs, we’re equally focused on speed – nearly half of all beauty orders across India’s top 100 cities now arrive the same or next day, bringing beauty closer to customers across Bharat. Our focus remains on offering a wide selection from trusted brands and AI-powered shopping tools that help customers discover and buy products more confidently and with the largest number of beauty shoppers in the country and double-digit growth in our beauty customers base every year, we’re excited about what’s ahead for beauty on Amazon.in,” said Siddharth Bhagat, Director – Beauty, Amazon India.
Global beauty trends find a home in India
Today, customers in India are embracing global beauty across categories. K-beauty, with Korean skincare staples like glass skin routines and barrier-repair formulations, and French pharmacy brands including CeraVe, Avène, Ducray, Embryolisse and Uriage – have grown nearly 2X YoY on Amazon.in, reflecting rising demand for clinically credible skincare. Middle Eastern fragrances including Rasasi, Ahmed Al Maghribi, Arabiyat and Lattafa have grown nearly 3X YoY, driven by growing preference for long-lasting oud and attar profiles, alongside social-led discovery. Emerging segments are scaling even faster, with D2C haircare brands growing over 2.5X, signaling a clear shift towards premium, routine-led consumption.
Men’s grooming comes of age
Premium men’s grooming is also seeing strong momentum on Amazon.in, with customers increasingly adopting more comprehensive grooming regimens. Multi-groomers, all-in-one grooming kits and body groomers are all seeing strong growth, with the premium segment growing over 2.5X YoY. Amazon’s dedicated Men’s Grooming Store, combined with moments like No Shave November and influencer partnerships, continues to bring new customers to the category.
Technology-led discovery
Beauty purchases are shaped by skin type, ingredients, concerns and personal preference — and Amazon continues to make that discovery more intuitive. Rufus, Amazon’s generative AI-powered shopping assistant, helps customers compare ingredients and discover personalised product recommendations. Customers can ask “What’s the best premium moisturiser for dry, sensitive skin?” or “Meri skin ke liye best premium serum kaun sa hai?” Amazon Lens AI enables visual discovery, allowing customers to find products by uploading images. Features like Virtual Try-On and SkinCare Advisor help customers make more informed beauty choices based on their individual preferences and concerns.