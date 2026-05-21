Amazon in to add 100 Plus premium beauty brands in 2026 expansion

Amazon.in, India’s largest online beauty store, today announced the expansion of its premium beauty selection, with over 100 new brands set to go live on Amazon.in in 2026. These include Dolce & Gabbana, Laura Mercier, Elemis, Urban Decay, Aveda, La Roche Posay, Biodance, Eucerin, Paula’s Choice, Riifs, Anessa and more. As demand for international beauty brands accelerates across India, new launches this year will also extend to Japanese, Australian, French beauty and Middle Eastern fragrance brands like Anessa, Kokebana, Mystiqare, Goat Soaps, KANS, One Leaf and more. This Prime Day in July, customers can look forward to exciting new launches, great offers and blockbuster deals across beauty products from both global and homegrown premium brands on Amazon.in.

“India’s beauty industry is seeing a clear shift from availability-led shopping to more intentional, discovery-led consumption, driven by growing awareness of global beauty trends. On Amazon, premium beauty is growing 50% YoY, with demand for K-beauty and French pharmacy nearly doubling year-over-year. We’re seeing more than 50% of this demand come from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities such as Thrissur, Dehradun, Patiala, Guwahati and Kolhapur a strong signal that premium beauty aspiration is penetrating deep across Bharat. While we’ve invested in widening selection for diverse needs, we’re equally focused on speed – nearly half of all beauty orders across India’s top 100 cities now arrive the same or next day, bringing beauty closer to customers across Bharat. Our focus remains on offering a wide selection from trusted brands and AI-powered shopping tools that help customers discover and buy products more confidently and with the largest number of beauty shoppers in the country and double-digit growth in our beauty customers base every year, we’re excited about what’s ahead for beauty on Amazon.in,” said Siddharth Bhagat, Director – Beauty, Amazon India.