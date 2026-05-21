Kerala Launches INR 40 Crore Twin AI Centres to Boost Innovation and Digital Growth

Thiruvananthapuram, May 21: The Government of Kerala is set to establish two Artificial Intelligence (AI) Centres with a combined investment of ₹40 crore, supported by the Central Government, marking a significant step toward strengthening the state’s digital and innovation ecosystem.

The proposed twin centres are aimed at advancing research, skill development, and applied AI solutions across key sectors such as healthcare, education, governance, and industry. Officials said the initiative is designed to accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies and position Kerala as a hub for AI-driven innovation.

The project will focus on building advanced infrastructure, fostering collaboration between academia and industry, and creating opportunities for students and professionals in high-demand technology fields.

Authorities noted that the Centres are expected to play a key role in developing practical AI applications that can support public service delivery and improve efficiency across sectors.

The initiative, undertaken with support from the Centre, reflects a broader push to strengthen India’s artificial intelligence capabilities and promote regional technology development.