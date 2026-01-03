ARE Infra Heights Joins Hands with Sanjay Gandhi Animal Care Centre to Support Animal Welfare Initiatives

New Delhi, Jan 3: ARE Infra Heights, under its ongoing commitment to social responsibility, has taken a meaningful step in the field of animal welfare by associating with Sanjay Gandhi Animal Hospital, one of India’s most respected institutions dedicated to the care, treatment, and rehabilitation of thousands of animals.

As part of this initiative, ARE Infra Heights is working under the guidance and mentorship of Smt. Maneka Gandhi Ji, actively contributing as a supporting member of the Sanjay Gandhi Animal Hospital team.

The association focuses on expanding and enhancing the hospital’s facilities for treatment, recovery, boarding, promoting overall animal well-being, and reinforcing the shared vision of compassion, care, and service.

The initiative reflects the belief that responsibility towards society goes beyond business and infrastructure and extends to protecting and nurturing all living beings.

A Message of Service, Not Just Support

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Deepak Garg, Founder & Managing Director, ARE Infra Heights, shared a heartfelt message:“We strongly believe that everyone should contribute towards this noble cause by associating themselves with Sanjay Gandhi Animal Hospital. This is not just about financial support — ‘sirf paise se nahi, sewakeliye volunteer kare’. True contribution begins with time, compassion, and personal involvement.”

He further emphasized that animal welfare requires collective participation from individuals, organizations, and institutions alike, and encouraged citizens to actively volunteer and engage with such initiatives.

Commitment to Purpose-Driven CSR

ARE Infra Heights’ association with Sanjay Gandhi Animal Hospital is part of the company’s broader CSR philosophy, which focuses on purpose-driven action, ethical responsibility, and long-term social impact. By working closely with the hospital’s team, the company aims to enhance care infrastructure and promote awareness around animal welfare.

The initiative also seeks to inspire more individuals and organizations to come forward — not just as donors, but as active volunteers — to support the cause of animal care and protection.