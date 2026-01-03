Hyderabad Literary Festival 2026 announces Hyderabad Runners Society as NGO Partner

Hyderabad, Jan 3: The Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF) 2026, one of the city’s most celebrated cultural events, has announced the Hyderabad Runners Society (HRS) as its official NGO Partner for the festival’s 16th edition. HLF 2026 will be held from 24–26 January 2026 at Sattva Knowledge City, HITEC City.

As part of this collaboration, Hyderabad Runners Society will host a special pre-event Walk/Jog Treasure Hunt on Sunday, 11 January 2026, designed to promote active participation, community engagement, and mindful movement in the lead-up to the festival.

Titled “Treasure Hunt 2026 – Walk | Observe | Decide | Discover,” the event promises a fun-filled urban adventure where walking meets thinking, teamwork, and discovery. Participants will navigate a thoughtfully designed route featuring five clue points, with the first clue revealed at the start point. Teams will be required to observe their surroundings, analyse clues, and make strategic decisions as they move forward, making the experience engaging and intellectually stimulating.

The Treasure Hunt is structured to encourage inclusivity and teamwork. Each team will consist of four members, with at least one woman and one child mandatory per team, making it an ideal family- and community-oriented activity.

The Treasure Hunt will be held on Sunday, 11 January 2026, at Prasad IMAX Parking, with participants required to report by 6:00 AM to ensure timely briefing and commencement of the event.

This partnership brings together the worlds of literature, fitness, and mindful living, offering a fresh perspective on how physical activity and intellectual curiosity can complement and enrich one another. The Treasure Hunt is expected to attract enthusiastic participation from families, runners, and festival-goers alike, setting the tone for an engaging, inclusive, and vibrant HLF 2026.